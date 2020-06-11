VOORHEES >> The Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) of Voorhees has announced it has been awarded a $2,500 foster care stimulus grant from the Maddie’s Fund to help VAO support its foster care program.
Maddie's Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, established a $1 million funding program to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding program is designed to help animal shelters and rescue organizations create, continue or expand pet foster care programs across the U.S.
Maddie’s Fund’s investment in the VAO will help ensure that the animals in the VAO’s foster program receive the critical care needed, which includes medical expenses, spay/neuter surgeries, and vaccinations. All necessary elements that are needed prior to placing an animal into their forever home.
“COVID 19 has impacted non-profit organization’s fundraising abilities significantly, and the VAO is no exception.” said David Gordon, President of VAO’s Board of Directors. “Thanks to Maddie, we will be able to fund spay/neuter surgeries and medical expenses for the 100+ animals that we have had in foster care since the pandemic struck in March.”
Voorhees Animal Orphanage is a nonprofit community animal shelter and adoption center dedicated to providing compassionate care to homeless cats and dogs until a permanent and loving home can be secured. Since its inception in 1988, the VAO has saved the lives of over 34,000 homeless cats and dogs – including over 1,800 in 2019.
For more information about the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, visit vaonj.org. For more on Maddie’s Fund, visit www.maddiesfund.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ThanksToMaddie.