MOUNT LAUREL >> On Thursday, March 26, the Mount Laurel Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) awarded a contract to Pioneer Pipe Contractors of Pitman.
The contract is for replacement of 1700 feet of water main including fire hydrants and service connections in the Mill Run section of Ramblewood within St. David Drive and Mill Run Court.
The entire roadway will be repaved from curb to curb in the work area. The $700,000 project will increase water service reliability in the neighborhood. Work is currently scheduled to begin on or about the week of May 4.
Residents in the Mill Run neighborhood will receive additional details about the project as work progresses.
These improvements are part of the Mount Laurel MUA’s Capital Project Improvement Plan and is the second phase of water main replacements in Mill Run. Between December 2016 and May 2017, DSC Construction Inc of Bayvillevreplaced 1,680 feet of water main at a total project cost of $520,000 in Mill Run during Phase 1. The Alaimo Group of Mount Holly designed both projects.