I just completed Arlie Russell Hochschild’s highly-acclaimed book Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right. I found the book, based on extensive focus groups and interviews with a group of Tea Party supporters in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in Calcasieu Parish, very informative but very baffling.
The title of Jason DeParle's review of the book in The New York Times book review captured the essence of my bafflement – “Why Do People Who Need Help from the Government Hate It So Much?” The book attempts to explain the central paradox of how folks whose bayou communities have been destroyed by toxic pollution from petrochemical plants that emptied all sorts of cancer producing chemical in their waterways, remain ardent defenders of free market capitalism and oppose environmental regulations proposed by both the state and federal governments.
I found myself over and over again asking myself why these hard-working white folks had views and took actions that seemed to be so clearly contrary to their economic self-interest? I want them to wake up and smell the pollution and focus their anger on the chemical and oil companies that for the sake of profits disposed of cancer causing toxic chemical in their backyards (Louisiana has the second highest incident of cancer for men in the nation) and on elected officials who looked the other way and let it happen. Why is it that they fail to acknowledge that their wages had not gone-up in years while the salaries at the CEO of the chemical companies they worked for went through the roof?
Likewise, the book repeatedly raises the paradox of why people in red states, who have very poor health and experience widespread poverty, consistently oppose government programs and actions that would benefit them, i.e., oppose taxing billionaires, regulating industrial polluters and providing additional funds to improve education and health care. Hochschild explains that their views are grounded, not in facts, but in what life feels like to them, i.e., government feels too intrusive, liberals feel condescending and ethnic minorities feel lazy and threatening. They frequently blame working-class minorities and immigrants for their failure to realize the American Dream.
Those who Hochschild interviewed have a deep-seated fear of being cultural eclipsed and of being economically displaced. They buy into the false myths that blacks, women and immigrants are cutting ahead of them in line through affirmative action programs and this includes President and Michelle Obama. They feel the federal government is seen on the side of those unjustly “cutting in” and gives these folks preference for places in college and universities, apprenticeships, jobs, welfare payments, and free lunches.
Janice, one of those interviewed, speaks “of seeing with “my own eyes” parents driving up in Lexus cars to drop their children at a government-sponsor Head Start program.” She goes on to indicate that the government, which she perceives as betraying her, “is trying to get her to feel sorry for people like that.” Janice doesn’t buy it. She indicates, “If people refuse to work, we should let them starve.” She adds, “burr under my saddle … people who take government money and don’t work.”
The author in an excellent seven page appendix, entitled Fact-Check Common Impressions, provides data that refute many of the misconceptions expressed in the book, i.e., people on welfare don’t work, everyone who’s poor gets a handout, black woman have a lot more children than white women, public sector workers are way overpaid, the more environmental regulations you have the fewer jobs and economic incentives and more relaxed regulations are needed to attract oil and gas businesses that could go elsewhere.
The arch-conservatives Louisianans interviewed by Hochschild feel economically, demographically, culturally and politically like strangers in their own land and they feel their life “slipping backwards.”
In 2020 they voted for the candidate that they perceived as the most anti-government (the one who was going to drain the swamp), the most pro-life, the most anti-immigrant. Donald Trump appealed to their emotional self-interest as well as their fears regarding their economic displacement.
Are there any lessons the Biden administration should take from the anger and mourning on the American right expressed in Strangers in Their Own Land? Yes, a key lesson is that there is a huge amount of skepticism out there regarding what government can and can not do to reduce growing income inequality in our nation. Listen to the author speak about Janice: “Some people may just be destined to remain at the end of the line for the American Dream. That’s why she opposes redistribution of tax money from rich to poor. The fix wouldn’t last. “Ten percent of the people have 90 percent of the money, okay?” She says. “But if you even it out, in a year – even in six month – 10 percent of the people would still have 90 percent of the money.”
The “red” Americans who have been duped into voting against their economic self-interest have little confidence in our government ability to help our people achieve the American Dream. President Biden needs to remind them of the many dreams achieved by the “Greatest Generation” as a result of the assistance provided through the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill.
