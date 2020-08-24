- Speech name: Remarks about the U.S. southern border

- Date delivered: Jan. 19, 2019

In what came to be known as Trump’s border wall speech, Trump focused on what he called a humanitarian and security crisis on the southern border. He invoked grim images of ruthless coyotes, drug cartels, sexual assault, and illegal immigration in America to justify the building of a $5.7 billion border wall. Immigration reform and a barrier at the southern borders—attempts to correct what here refers to as a broken system—were signature campaign promises in Trump’s bid for election.

