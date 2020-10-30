VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association strives to create a healthy pets throughout South Jersey by providing education to pet owners. Now that is it getting colder outside, days are becoming shorter, and the pandemic still having a huge effect on our social lives it is very easy to become complacent in staying in and sitting on the couch.
Being stressed and stuck at home can lead to extra snack breaks, more screen time, and less time outside. Our pets share these stresses with us and help us cope, but sometimes there are unintended consequences to sharing our lives so closely. Over 55 percent of pets in the United States are considered overweight and are at an increased risk of diseases including diabetes and arthritis as well as having a shortened lifespan. This has gone up over the course of the pandemic, especially with temperatures recently dropping outside.
According to Animal Welfare Association Staff Veterinarian, Dr. Emily Seidl, “There are a few quick tricks that you can do each day to keep you and your pets healthier amid the cold temperatures and pandemic including a healthy diet and enough exercise.”
Pet owners can start by assessing what they are feeding their animals on a daily basis. Making sure that they reduce the treats which can be very fatty and high in calories. A great habit to minimize the total food your pet consumes is to measure out all of your pets meals for the entire day at once. This helps prevent overfeeding at meal times.
Dr. Seidl says, “Whenever you are ready for a snack, even if you are craving some chips for yourself – get a little bowl of healthy veggies to share with your dog such as carrots and peas for a sweet and healthy treat for you both.”
More people are walking during the pandemic, but it still might not be enough for your particular pet. Taking your dog for walks daily, even in cold weather is crucial to their exercise regimen. Also don’t forget about your cats, while we don’t take them for walks, they need at least 15 minutes of focused play sessions a day to maintain a healthy weight.
Try adding these tips into your daily routine and get the whole family involved. You’ll be on your way to having a healthier and happier family.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit www.awanj.org.