MEDFORD >> Kiley Endres and Nikki Dedes tallied two goals apiece to lead No. 4 seed Shawnee (14-5-1, 7-4) past visiting No. 13 Southern Regional (7-7-1), 5-1, in the first round of the South Jersey Group 4 playoffs Oct. 28.
The Renegades advanced to the semifinal round this week against top-seeded Eastern.
NJSIAA SOUTH GROUP 4 FIRST ROUND
Shawnee 5, Southern Regional 1
HALF: 2-1. GOALS: S-Kiley Endres 2, Nikki Dedes 2, Brooke Steel; SR-Brookelle Kline. ASSISTS: S-Alexa Endres 3, Madison McCready 2, Steel. SAVES: S-Anna D’Intino 4, Lucy Clapperton 3; SR-Lindsey Selert 11.