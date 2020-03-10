MOUNT LAUREL >> The Rowan College at Burlington County Foundation welcomed new leadership to start the year, as they prepare for their largest annual fundraising event, the Celebration of Philanthropy, on March 26.
Karen Albanese ’05, began a two-year term as chair in February, while Lindsey Daniello was appointed director of the RCBC Foundation in January.
Albanese, an RCBC alumna whose daughter also graduated from the college, has served on the Foundation since 2013. She serves as controller of Konrad Beverage.
“As a parent and alumna, I have personally experienced the individual growth and career success that Rowan College at Burlington County provides, and it has been very important to me to help others have the same access to high-quality, affordable education that I had,” Albanese said. “The RCBC Foundation and all of our donors are committed to student success, and we’re thrilled to welcome Lindsey to the team.”
Daniello brings more than a decade of experience in higher education fundraising – most recently as the associate director of Annual Fund Leadership Giving at Rider University.
“Rowan College at Burlington County provides an exciting opportunity for philanthropists to help our future by supporting hard-working and talented students,” Daniello said. “I’ve been so impressed with the caliber of students and faculty at the college and look forward to helping the Foundation grow in partnership with our generous donors.”
The Foundation re-organizes every February and outgoing chair Danielle Lucas will remain an active member of the board as the Foundation gears up for its annual fundraiser: the Celebration of Philanthropy at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 in the Student Success Center. Visit rcbc.edu/foundation for tickets and information.
“This year’s Celebration of Philanthropy will be out of this world, as we welcome Mr. Greg Olsen, the third civilian to journey to space, and showcase some of our students who are doing extraordinary work in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” said RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce, who also serves on the Foundation’s executive board. “Karen and Lindsey are talented and committed to our students. I look forward to working with them and all of the dedicated members of the Foundation to increase the support we provide to students.”