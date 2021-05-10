MOUNT LAUREL >> If you’re a fan of the arts, make sure to check out Rowan College at Burlington County’s 22nd Annual Student Art & Design Exhibition.
This online gallery features over 90 pieces of work from RCBC students that range from graphic design and digital media to photography, paintings, drawings and jewelry. The art will be free to view online throughout the month of May.
Students were allowed to submit up to six artworks each to be judged by members of the Art Gallery Department.
For more information on the exhibit, which will be posted throughout the month of May, visit the RCBC ArtsAlive Facebook page.