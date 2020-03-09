Shawnee High School Hosts Local Preschools for Read Across America
MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School hosted its 21st annual Read Across America Celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss’ Birthday on March 3.
The Shawnee Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Club (FCCLA), Future Educators of America Club (FEA), Girls Ensemble, and Child Development classes hosted local preschool students in the media center.
Shawnee principal Matthew Campbell, school resource officer John Higgins, and students Grace McKinley, Charlie-Ann Perez, Rose Walding, Sandra Swanbeck and Meghan Harms welcomed the students to Shawnee.
Higgins led off the event as our guest reader, narrating “The Cat in the Hat”. The preschool students then rotated to different groups of Shawnee students, who read children books and played games with them.
“Our goal for today was to show the preschool students that learning and reading are important as they grow older; that the older students value those beliefs. Early education is critical to helping young minds grow," said Shawnee teacher Ashley Gerber. "Our students did a tremendous job helping the next generation and their creativity showed that it could be fun as well.”