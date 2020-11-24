MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School senior Nicholas Wagner has been recognized as a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Award.
The program, in its ninth year, recognized 160 students for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong, and make a difference in their communities or schools. Nicholas was recognized for making a difference by serving as a student ambassador for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, where he works to improve relationships between student athletes, coaches, and officials to enhance high school sports programs.
“Nicholas is not only a tremendous student but also an outstanding leader in the school and in the community," said Shawnee principal Matthew Campbell. This award simply brings to light what we have seen for the last three years. I know Nicholas will be successful as he continues his academic journey”.