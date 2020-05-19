PENNSAUKEN >> When it comes to leading companies offering longstanding, compassionate support to the Food Bank of South Jersey, ShopRite is among the greatest of Food Bank partners, supporters and friends. Recently, three ShopRite stores delivered truckloads of canned and dry goods to the Food Bank of South Jersey’s warehouse in Pennsauken in addition to cash donations to support the Food Bank’s extensive and expansive operational initiatives required to assist the hunger-relief organization’s COVID-19 response.
Those donations worth $100,000 came in addition to a $25,000 grant from the family that owns the local ShopRite stores participating in the robust food donation – all efforts focus on one singular goal: Provide support and strength to the Food Bank of South Jersey as the organization meets an ongoing and unprecedented surge in demand.
TRUCKS LOADED WITH PALLETS OF CRITICALLY NEEDED FOOD REPRESENTED SHOPRITE OF MEDFORD, SHOPRITE OF LAWNSIDE, AND SHOPRITE OF GIBBSTOWN.
Those stores, owned by David and Renee Zallie and operated as Somerset Stores, have a history of supporting the regional food bank in addition to other local, smaller food pantries. Donations like these – specifically selected food product and flexible, problem-solving cash – are helping the Food Bank of South Jersey meet a need that has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy.
“As we continue to see a more than 200 percent increase in the need for food throughout our region, accentuated by an upsurge of approximately 40 percent in first-time participants seeking resources, support and hope our food distributions, we simply could not do all we do without the compassion, partnership and generosity of leading supporters, such as Somerset Stores,” reports Fred C. Wasiak, President & CEO, Food Bank of South Jersey. “We are immeasurably grateful and appreciative for the longstanding friendship and support. Now, more than ever, these ShopRite stores are helping us feed South Jersey.”
A FEW WEEKS INTO THE COVID-19 CRISIS, SOMERSET STORES ASKED THE FOOD BANK OF SOUTH JERSEY TO NAME ITS MOST PRESSING NEEDS. WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?
The ShopRite stores responded by donating $50,000 towards the purchase of industrial equipment to expand the Food Bank’s freezer capacity.
Separately, the David and Renee Zallie Foundation gave a $25,000 cash donation to support the Food Bank’s ongoing expansion efforts to meet the demands of COVID-19 food support.
The first Somerset Stores truckload of food arrived in early May, loaded with $30,000 worth of products including cereal, pancake mix, soup, and canned tomatoes. Those were chosen specifically to fill gaps in the Food Bank of South Jersey’s inventory.
A second ShopRite truck arrived May 8 containing an additional $20,000 worth of robust products, including pasta, tuna, canned corn, and peanut butter.
Somerset Stores operate under the Zallie’s Fresh Kitchen brand as ShopRite of Medford, ShopRite of Lawnside, and ShopRite of Gibbstown, all part of the Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative.
For several years, the company directed a share of fundraising proceeds to the Food Bank of South Jersey. The signature fundraising event of ShopRite of Medford, Stamp Out Hunger 5K, dedicated all registration fees to the food bank in September 2019.
“We understand the devastation that this pandemic is having on people from all walks of life, including those who have never before needed assistance from a food bank,” Renee Zallie states. “We’re glad we could make a positive impact to fight hunger right here in our region.”