MEDFORD >> Derek Simpson (17) and Tayvon Gaither (14) combined to score 31 points as Lenape (12-5, 4-0) edged visiting Seneca (7-7, 1-3), 44-43, in an Olympic Conference interdivision game Jan. 28.
Malin Jasinski had 11 for the Golden Eagles.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Lenape 44, Seneca 43
Seneca 14 11 8 10 - 43
Lenape 12 8 16 8 - 44
SENECA
Malin Jasinski 11, Nate Roseboro 4, Travis Laster 4, Mac Carlin 8, Julius Sorino 3, Gavin Golick 3, Zach Worrell 2, Johnny Kennevan 8. 3-Pointers: Jasinski 2, Sorino, Golick.
LENAPE
Connor Kennedy 4, Tayvon Gaither 14, Derek Simpson 17, Anthony Cortese 9. 3-Pointers: Gaither, Simpson, Cortese.