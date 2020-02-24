EVESHAM >> Derek Simpson scored a game-high 16 points as visiting Lenape (16-8, 6-1) prevailed in overtime against Cherokee (14-8, 4-4), 40-35, Feb. 18.
Gavin Gibson and Andrew Walker had nine points apiece for the Chiefs.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Lenape 40, Cherokee 35, OT
Lenape 5 7 6 15 7 - 40
Cherokee 12 6 5 10 2 - 35
LENAPE
Matt Alexander 2, Riley Spitznas 3, Eli Williams 2, Connor Kennedy 8, Tayvon Gaither 4, Derek Simpson 16, Anthony Cortese 5. 3-Pointers: Kennedy, Simpson.
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 9, Andrew Walker 9, Alex Thomas 5, Andrew Wixted 2, Ethan Stith 6, Christian Armstrong 4. 3-Pointers: Gibson 2, Thomas.