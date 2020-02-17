MEDFORD >> D.J. Wagner (21) and Jerome Brewer Jr. (19) combined to score 40 points as visiting Camden (20-1) downed Lenape (15-8, 5-1), 69-49, in an Olympic Conference interdivision game Feb. 14 here.
Derek Simpson had a game-high 22 for the Indians.
Lenape is seeded second in the South Jersey Group 4 tournament and will host No. 15 Millville (9-11) in the first round March 2.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Camden 69, Lenape 49
Camden 10 22 21 16 - 69
Lenape 7 16 13 11 - 49
CAMDEN
Lance Ware 6, Jerome Brewer 19, D.J. Wagner 21, Ta’Quan Woodley 13, Cornelius Robinson 6, Devin Benson 2, Hackings Dascar 2. 3-Pointers: Wagner 3.
LENAPE
Eli Williams 8, Connor Kennedy 7, Jake Cashmer 1, Tayvon Gaither 1, Derek Simpson 22, Anthony Cortese 10. 3-Pointers: Williams 2, Cortese 2.