GLASSBORO >> Rowan junior Nick Schooley has been named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Baseball First Team as selected by the members of the College Sports Information Directors of America, receiving the honor for the second consecutive year.
The shortstop from Marlton (Cherokee High School), is an electrical and computer engineering major and was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society this year. A three-time Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction, he has also received NJAC All-Academic and Philadelphia Academic All-Area recognition during his three years.
In the six games of the season shortened by Covid-19, Schooley was leading the 6-0 Profs in batting, hitting .368 with six RBI and four runs scored.
He owns a .329 career batting average with 38 runs scored and 31 RBI in 72 games played, while making 61 starts. Schooley has six stolen bases in seven attempts and has posted a career fielding percentage of .903.
Schooley will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, with those honorees being announced in early June.