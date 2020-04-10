ANNVILLE, Pa. >> Megan O'Malley of Marlton was one of nearly 200 student-athletes who competed for Lebanon Valley College during the 2019-2020 winter sports season.
O'Malley, a graduate of Cherokee High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education.
O'Malley was a member of the women's swimming team. Both swim teams finished 1-6 with each beating Stevenson in their first home meet of the season. Six women and three men made various finals at the MAC Championships in February.