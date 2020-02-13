Cherokee High School senior Guard Gavin Gibson recently scored his 1,000th career point.
Gibson's milestone point came during the Chiefs' 54-47 victory over St. Augustine Prep at the Paul VI Winter Classic Feb. 9.
"Gavin Gibson is one on the best players to wear the orange and white. He is a true leader on and off the court. I am very proud of his accomplishment,” said Cherokee coach Eric Cassidy.
Gibson finished with a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Chiefs' victory over the Hermits.
Gibson is the seventh player in school history to score 1,000 career points.
The Chiefs are 14-7 overall and 4-3 in the Olympic Conference American Division this season.