ALMONESSON >> Former Rowan University men’s basketball coach Joe Cassidy will be inducted into the Gloucester County Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, March 17 at Aulettos Caterer’s here.
Cassidy recently retired after 30 years with the Rowan program and is the Profs' all-time leader in victories (336) in 20 years as head coach. He also experienced a national championship and three Final Four appearances during his time as an assistant coach.
In recent seasons, Cassidy served as associate head coach, helping the Profs compile a 52-30 record, which included an NCAA Tournament bid and the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Tournament Championship in 2018-19.
As Rowan's head coach, Cassidy guided the Profs to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament, 15 trips to the NJAC Championship Tournament, and the conference title in 1998-99. Through his 20-year tenure, he had seven players earn All-American honors and 34 of his players chosen to the All-Conference teams. Three of his student-athletes were selected as the NJAC Player of the Year and one earned the league's Rookie of the Year award.
To purchase tickets for the Hall of Fame 40th Anniversary Banquet, which begins at 6:30 p.m., contact Gus Ostrum at 609-502-0424, gostrum1981@gmail.com. For information on additional Hall of Fame inductees, visit: https://www.facebook.com/gchalloffame/