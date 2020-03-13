GLASSBORO >> Former Rowan University baseball standout Andrew DiPiazza has signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies, as announced by the pitcher on his social media account.
The right-hander was a two-time ABCA All-Region and two-time All-NJAC selection while playing for the Profs. During his senior season in 2019, he went 6-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts, and opponents batted just .200 against him. He ranked second in the NJAC in strikeouts while his average of 12.89 strikeouts per nine innings was the ninth-best in the NCAA.
In 2018, DiPiazza compiled a 7-1 record with a 1.49 ERA in 10 starts, and limited the opposition to a .184 batting average. He totaled 78 strikeouts on the year and tied the school record at that time when he had 15 in a win over Ripon.
Upon completing his career at Rowan, DiPiazza signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. During his time there, he made six appearances in relief and posted a 2.16 ERA with seven strikeouts.
Before joining Rowan's squad, the native of Bayville played for two seasons at Mercer County Community College, where he earned All-America status and was chosen as the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Pitcher of the Year in 2016.