TABERNACLE >> Kaitlyn Deiter scored 14 points and Lauren Punk chipped in 10 as visiting Bishop Eustace (14-3) dominated Seneca (6-10, 3-7), 48-17, in an Olympic Conference National Division game Feb. 3.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Bishop Eustace 48, Seneca 17
Bishop Eustace 10 15 14 9 - 48
Seneca 2 2 11 2 - 17
BISHOP EUSTACE
Sophia Cross 2, Kaitlyn Deiter 14, Madison Grubb 3, Lauren Punk 10, Abby Romani 4, Brenna McQuillan 6, Katie Kempter 5, Ashley Welde 4. 3-Pointers: McQuillan 2, Grubb, Kempter.
SENECA
Sophia Cooper 2, Jorja Cooper 5, Hannah Chaney 2, Erin Williams 2, Abbey Johnson 4, Vickie Crooker 2. 3-Pointers: J. Cooper.