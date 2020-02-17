MEDFORD >> Regan King (11 points) and Kaitlyn King (10) led the way as Lenape (17-5, 7-2) defeated visiting Winslow Township (9-11), 48-36, in an Olympic Conference American Division game Feb. 13 here.
The Indians are seeded second in the South Jersey Group 4 playoffs and host No. 15 Southern Regional (10-10) in the first round March 3.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Lenape 48, Winslow Township 36
Winslow Twp. 1 10 13 12 - 36
Lenape 4 7 21 16 - 48
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP
Hanifa Neal 4, Amia Green 3, Adriyana Jennings 17, Tireya Wyatt 12. 3-Pointers: Wyatt 2.
LENAPE
Regan King 11, Claire Zhang 7, Olivia Johnstone 3, Dyonna Wess 5, Ciara Keifner 2, Kiana Gosnell 7, Kristen Cortese 3, Kaitlyn King 10. 3-Pointers: R. King 3, Cortese.