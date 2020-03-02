MEDFORD >> Lenape (20-6, 9-3) pulled away from visiting Shawnee (10-14, 3-8), 38-31 in the fourth quarter for the Olympic Conference American Division win Feb. 24 here.
Claire Zhang led the Indians with 10 points, while Nia Scott (11) and Ciana Viccharelli (10) hit double figures for the Renegades.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Lenape 38, Shawnee 31
Shawnee 6 8 10 7 - 31
Lenape 19 3 2 14 - 38
SHAWNEE
Megan Heine 2, Erin Florio 6, Gia Flamini 2, Ciana Viccharelli 10, Nia Scott 11. 3-Pointers: Florio.
LENAPE
Kiana Gosnell 4, Regan King 8, Claire Zhang 10, Olivia Johnstone 9, Dyonna Wess 3, Kristen Cortese 1, Kaitlyn King 3. 3-Pointers: R. King, Zhang, Johnstone.