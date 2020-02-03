MEDFORD >> Ciana Viccharelli scored a game-high 16 points, while Nia Scott chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds as Shawnee (4-9, 2-4) routed visiting Cherry Hill East (6-8), 52-17, in an Olympic Conference American Division game Jan. 28.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 52, Cherry Hill East 17
Cherry Hill East 4 9 2 2 - 17
Shawnee 13 7 16 16 - 52
CHERRY HILL EAST
Molly Berlin 2, Rebecca Winslow 4, Naomi Korn 3, Carly Levine 2, Yaya Villegas 6.
SHAWNEE
Megan Heine 10, Gia Flamini 2, Ciana Viccharelli 16, Ava Rieger 2, Nia Scott 12, Olivia Pagliuso 5, Taylor Kelly 2, Camryn Epstein 1, Nella Sciara 2. 3-Pointers: Heine 2, Pagliuso.