MAPLE SHADE >> Seneca High School sophomore Delaney Insinga has qualified for the state bowling championship with her 15th-place finish at the NJSIAA South Sectional Tournament Feb. 8 at Laurel Lanes here.
Delaney rolled a 510 series to earn one of the top 20 qualifying places at this week’s state individual tournament in North Brunswick.
“Delaney had a good nervous energy about her on Saturday,” said Seneca coach Rebecca Ellis. “She was confident and excited. Her practice went well so we decided to place her on anchor.”
A 143-average bowler, Insinga rolled games of 159, 178 and 173 for her personal-best series.
Delaney, who will be making her first trip to the state tournament, led the Golden Eagles to a fourth-place finish of 2,052 (694, 697, 661) in Group 2.
Other Seneca scorers were: Brenna Derby (443; 150, 157, 136), Aubrey Packard (397; 137, 113, 147), Annmarie Zack (383; 146, 125, 112), Riley Packard (124 and 93 games) and Megan Gallagher (102 first game).
Shawnee was seventh in Group 3 team standings at 1,840 (643, 592, 605).
Kelsey Price rolled a 397 series (116, 133, 128) to lead the Renegades, followed by Jaida Topuzoglu (390; 157, 110, 123), Molly Heatter (368; 115, 135, 118), Isabella Kolstad (364; 121, 126, 117) and Marguerite Schaeffer (341; 134, 88, 119).
Lenape (1,668; 542, 606, 520) and Cherokee (1,186; 394, 414, 378) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in Group 4.
Madison Weeks (414; 128, 151, 135) was the top scorer for the Indians, followed by Kayleigh Kmet (348; 104, 114, 130), Kaleigh Christ (329; 98, 145, 86), Ovi Deivaprakash (310; 114, 97, 99) and Julia Landick (267; 98, 99, 70).
Macie Worrell led the four-bowler Chiefs with a 393 series (135, 157, 101), followed by Megan Dean (303; 110, 89, 104), Phoenix Alberto (265; 83, 95, 87) and Sophia Cummings (225; 66, 73, 86).
NJSIAA SOUTH SECTIONAL GIRLS BOWLING TOURNAMENT
Feb. 8, Laurel Lanes
TEAM RESULTS
(Top two in each group qualify for state tournament)
Group 4
1-Eastern 2,344. 2-Southern Reg. 2,095. 3-Egg Harbor Township 2,058. 4-Washington Township 1,946. 5-Cherry Hill East 1,687. 6-Lenape 1,668. 7-Cherokee 1,186.
Group 3
1-Toms River South 2,645. 2-Central Regional 2,551. *3-GCIT 2,433. 4-Atlantic Tech 2,345, 5-Hammonton 1,935. 6-Kingsway 1,890. 7-Shawnee 1,840. 8-Toms River East 1,738.
Group 2
1-Lacey Township 2,481. 2-Deptford 2,252. 3-Barnegat 2,179. 4-Seneca 2,052. 5-West Deptford 1,917. 5-Pinelands 1,879. 7-Camden Tech 1,668. 8-Pennsauken Tech 1,483.
Group 1
1-Gloucester 2,101. 2-Maple Shade 2,096. 3-Bishop Eustace 1,900. 4-Medford Tech 1,877. 5-Lindenwold 1,784. 5-Salem 1,784. 7-Overbrook 1,761. 8-Collingswood 1,699.
* Gloucester Tech advanced to states as wild-card selection (high score outside of top two in any group)
TOP INDIVIDUALS
(Top 20 qualify for state tournament)
HIGH SERIES
1-Carolece Henry, Cumberland, 636. 2-Totiana Miranda, Cumberland, 623. 2-Megan Prettyman, GCIT, 623. 4-Aubrey Lloyd, Egg Harbor Township, 619. 5-Ashley Ferrara, Toms River South, 618. 6-Megan Hanaway, Lacey, 603. 7-Allanagh Dambroski, Toms River South, 601. 8-Grace Foster, Atlantic Tech, 583. 9-Madison McFadden, Central Reg., 582. 10-Michaela Ridge, Toms River South, 575. 11-Gianna McGahan, GCIT, 564. 12-Hannah Carrino, Toms River East, 536. 13-Lindsey Hoffman, Eastern, 534. 14-Meghan Bilello, Central Reg., 513. 15-Delaney Insinga, Seneca, 510. 16-Thalia Lozada, Central Reg., 504. 16-Kelly Ferguson, Medford Tech, 504. 18-Charlee Musiakiewiez, Toms River East, 503. 19-Ashlynne Scardino, Hammonton, 651. **20-Kasey DeLorenzo, GCIT, 499. 20-Juliana Rettino, Lacey, 499.
** DeLorenzo defeated Rettino in a two-frame bowl-off, 28-18, to earn the final bid to the state tournament.
HIGH GAME
1-Grace Foster, Atlantic Tech, 258. 2-Carolece Henry, Cumberland, 256. 3-Megan Hanaway, Lacey, 247.