TOMS RIVER >> Cherokee High School wrestler Cooper Pontelandolfo earned his 100th career victory at the NJSIAA Region 7 Tournament at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena Feb. 26 here.
Pontelandolfo earned his milestone win in impressive fashion with a 16-0 technical fall over Lindenwold's Eric Teguia nine seconds into the second period of their 138-pound match.
Pontelandolfo, who became the 13th wrestler in school history to reach 100 career wins and just the fourth to do so in his junior season, was the NJSIAA District 26 champion last year and went on to place sixth in the state at 132 pounds.
"Cooper is a great asset to our team," said Cherokee head coach Mike Booth. "He puts a lot of time into the sport and perfecting his craft. It sets a good example for his teammates and it pays off when he competes at such a high level."
Pontelandolfo, 31-5 on the season, ended up finishing second in the Region 7 tournament last weekend, losing a 4-2 decision to Paulsboro's Jacob Perez-Eli, in the 138-pound finals.
The junior's road to the finals included decisions against Moorestown's Thomas Blanch (5-0) in the quarterfinals and Camden Catholic's Cody Walsh (4-1) in the semifinals.
Pontelandolfo will look to improve on last year's sixth-place finish at the state championships in Atlantic City this weekend.