GLASSBORO >> Rowan University’s Demetrius Poles was chosen the D3hoops.com Women’s Basketball Atlantic Region Coach of the Year and Ayanna Johnson was named to the All-Region third team.
In his first season as interim coach, Poles guided the Profs to a 25-4 record and the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship. Rowan finished 16-2 in the NJAC and was the top seed in the conference tournament. The last time the Profs won the conference title was in 1998-99. The women’s basketball team made its 11thappearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament and the first since 2016.
Poles was also selected the NJAC Coach of the Year. Prior, he was a women’s assistant coach at the University for three seasons. Poles also served as an assistant for the Rowan men’s squad for four years. He was the starting center on Rowan’s 1996 National Championship Team.
This season, Johnson started every game at center. She led the team in rebounds (370) and blocks (102). Johnson totaled 26 rebounds at Kean University, which was a career high and tied the school record. She set the Rowan marks for blocks in a game (9) twice, season (102) and career (154) and rebounds in a season (370).
Johnson was ranked first in the conference in rebounds (12.8) and blocks (3.5) per game. She was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-Conference first team. During the season, Johnson was selected the NJAC Player of the Week twice. In Division III, Johnson was second in total rebounds and blocks, third in blocks per game and seventh in rebounds per game.