Olympic Conference Indoor Track and Field Meet
Jan. 11, John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex, Toms River
BOYS
55-METER DASH
1-Matthew O’Dunlami, Timber Creek, 6.82. 2-Kyle Robinson, Winslow Township, 6.83. 3-Quavel Thornton, Camden Catholic, 6.84. 4-Mike Dressner, Washington Township, 6.90. 5-Amir Smith, Cherry Hill West, 6.91. 6-Tyron Pointer, Winslow Township, 7.05.
Lenape Regional High School District
TRIALS: 11-Luke Spera (L) 7.10. 12-Brian Baumann (Sh) 7.10. 13-Trevor Tubb (C) 7.13. 16-Clyde Washington (L) 7.15. 17-Cooper Farrell (Sh) 7.21. 19-Matt Marthins (C) 7.23. 22-Jake Priotrowski (Sh) 7.32. 30-Wilson Leung (C) 7.54. 34-Zachary Phillips (Se) 7.73. 37-Dylan Moore (Se) 7.95. 38-Zayden Washington (L) 7.96.
55-METER HURDLES
1-Terry McNeill, Winslow Township, 7.67. 2-Brandon Greene, Winslow Township, 7.89. 3-Isaiah Lewis, Winslow Township, 7.90. 4-Clyde Washington, Lenape, 8.18. 5-Phillip Trieu, Cherry Hill East, 8.47. 6-Christian Brown, Cherry Hill East, 8.58.
Lenape Regional High School District
TRIALS: 4-Clyde Washington (L) 8.49. 13-Angelo Kyrtatas (C) 9.39. 14-Nick Wagner (Sh) 9.43. 15-Christopher Brandreth (C) 9.68. 19-Zachary Phillips (Se) 10.42. 21-Jarett Portley (Sh) 10.54. 23-Zayden Washington (L) 10.97. 24-Jarrett Bruton (L) 11.10.
400-METER DASH
1-Terry McNeill, Winslow Township, 52.68. 2-Carl Jordan, Eastern, 53.30. 3-Brandon Greene, Winslow Township, 53.48. 4-Mike Dressner, Washington Township, 54.01. 5-Khalil Hughes, Cherry Hill West, 54.24. 6-Ethan Smith, Cherry Hill East, 54.32.
Lenape Regional High School District
9-Trevor Tubb (C) 55.61. 15-Daniel Kaighn (Sh) 56.36. 16-Gavin Donley (Se) 56.41. 17-Luke Spera (L) 56.60. 19-Tommy Arzillo (L) 57.04. 22-Lorenzo Kinsman (L) 57.40. 24-Kevin Cummings (Sh) 57.88. 25-Jackson McHugh (Se) 58.00. 28-Cooper Farrell (Sh) 59.12. 29-Matt Marthins (C) 59.18. 32-Jayden Hewlett (C) 1:02.59. 36-Jake Miller (Se) 1:07.31.
800-METER RUN
1-Jayden Greene, Washington Township, 2:01.95. 2-Aiden McGuigan, Washington Township, 2:05.30. 3-Julian Lawson, Washington Township, 2:05.85. 4-Christopher Campbell, Winslow Township, 2:06.87. 5-Michael Gavio, Cherokee, 2:08.87. 6-Josh Cason, Eastern, 2:09.44.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Justin Penny (L) 2:10.24. 11-Dylan Odud (C) 2:12.20. 12-Brett Shea (C) 2:12.28. 14-Jake Buniva (L) 2:16.32. 17-A.J. Micale (L) 2:18.28. 24-Ryan Rosenthal (Se) 2:25.18. 28-Colby Welusz (Se) 2:27.01. 30-Brendan Bischoff (Se) 2:28.23. 36-Armen Deroian (Sh) 2:35.92. 37-Adam Krsnak (Sh) 2:36.68. 38-Zach Aldakimov (Sh) 2:38.40.
1600-METER RUN
1-Tyler Jackson, Cherokee, 4:34.88. 2-Cole Kolodziej, Washington Township, 4:36.54. 3-Billy Clewell, Camden Catholic, 4:38.77. 4-Colton Johnson, Paul VI, 4:38.78. 5-Gabe Rodriguez, Cherry Hill East, 4:40.01. 6-Aidan Groff, Cherry Hill East, 4:44.99.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Daniel Boria (C) 4:46.31. 9-Dominic Amilcare (Se) 4:50.41. 13-Alex Campagna (Sh) 4:58.76. 15-Colin Hermack (L) 5:00.08. 17-Matthew Campbell (C) 5:04.31. 18-Justin Curtis (Se) 5:05.45. 19-Ryan Bradley (L) 5:06.98. 22-Kenny Stout (Se) 5:16.42. 27-Ethan Gaskill (L) 5:22.03. 28-William Kaminer (Sh) 5:27.47.
3200-METER RUN
1-Oliver Adler, Cherry Hill East, 9:38.33. 2-Ethan Wechsler, Cherokee, 9:38.96. 3-Aidan Eyre, Cherry Hill East, 9:45.64. 4-Matthew Denton, Camden Catholic, 10:20.44. 5-Shane Vostenak, Bishop Eustace, 10:23.13. 6-William Pellegrino, Shawnee, 10:23.91.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Chase Miller (C) 10:29.19. 9-John Ruona (Sh) 10:33.07. 15-Brett Boyle (L) 11:03.63. 17-James Dolan (L) 11:26.89. 19-Harry Moore (Se) 11:33.49. 22-Chris Lardner (Se) 12:06.44.
4-BY-400-METER RELAY
1-Timber Creek (Daniel Cantero, Matthew O’Dunlami, Brian Eaton, Joshua Thaler) 3:39.30. 2-Cherry Hill East 3:42.83. 3-Eastern 3:43.12. 4-Shawnee (Brian Baumann, Nick Wagner, Jake Piotrowski, Daniel Kaighn) 3:44.38. 5-Cherokee (Daniel Boria, Tyler Jackson, Chase Miller, Ethan Wechsler) 3:46.76. 6-Camden Catholic 3:51.74.
Lenape Regional High School District
9-Seneca (Justin Curtis, Gavin Donley, Jackson McHugh, Dylan Moore) 3:59.40.
4-BY-800-METER RELAY
1-Timber Creek (Daniel Cantero, Brian Eaton, Sean Tolentino, Joshua Thaler) 8:41.70. 2-Cherokee (Michael Gavino, Dylan Odud, Brett Shea, Lucas Hatch) 8:41.96. 3-Shawnee (Flynn Dymkowski, Will Never, Robert Birdsall, Alex Constantinou) 9:08.99. 4-Seneca (Ryan Rosenthal, Brendan Bischoff, Colby Welusz, Kenny Stout) 9:45.43. 5-Cherry Hill East 9:58.48. 6-Eastern 10:02.37.
SHOT PUT
1-Christian Torres, Cherry Hill East, 39-0. 2-Michael Smith, Seneca, 38-5. 3-Zachary Everett, Shawnee, 37-10 1/4. 4-Hunter Lengle, Lenape, 37-5. 5-Robert Meekins, Eastern, 36-9 1/2. 6-Angelo Novelli, Washington Township, 36-4.
Lenape Regional High School District
11-Matt Montanez (L) 33-8 1/2. 12-Alex Volkerijk (Sh) 33-5. 13-Chika Omeronye (C) 32-3 1/4. 14-Keegan Sokorai (Se) 31-6. 24-Nathan Chang (C) 20-2 3/4.
HIGH JUMP
1-Andrew McGinley, Washington Township, 6-0. 2-Dillon Page, Cherry Hill East, 6-0. 3-A.J. Brooks, Eastern, 5-10. 4-Phillip Tries, Cherry Hill East, 5-6. 5-James Heard, Eastern, 5-6. 6-Jacob Carlson, Cherry Hill West, 5-4.
Lenape Regional High School District
T7-Owen Reed (Sh) 5-2.
POLE VAULT
1-Lucas Tran, Cherry Hill East, 13-6. 2-Jake Mohnacs, Lenape, 12-6. 3-Ken Komatsu, Cherry Hill East, 12-0. 4-Zachary Palfy, Cherokee, 10-0. 5-Aidan Epstein, Eastern, 9-0. No sixth place.
GIRLS
55-METER DASH
1-Jewel Ash, Eastern, 7.49. 2-Sierra DiCupe’, Camden Catholic, 7.60. 3-Jaia James, Winslow Township, 7.67. 4-Azar Corbin-Fussell, Cherry Hill West, 7.68. 5-Megan Smith, Washington Township, 7.72. 6-Sanaa Pollard, Cherry Hill West, 7.77.
Lenape Regional High School District
9-Amanda Demko (Sh) 7.87. 13-Bryn Iuliano (L) 7.97. 14-Jillian Strauss (C) 7.99. 16-Mia Hill (Se) 8.11. 18-Alison Cooke (C) 8.17. 22-Jewel Justice (Se) 8.27. 24-Alivia Croom (C) 8.32. 25-Cora Cohen-Barnes (L) 8.43. 26-Olivia Forchic (Se) 8.51. 27-Emily Aldakimov (Sh) 8.53.
55-METER HURDLES
1-Jewel Ash, Eastern, 8.38. 2-Tierra Hooker, Timber Creek, 8.50. 3-Shevell Higgs, Winslow Township, 8.65. 4-Nylah Perry, Winslow Township, 8.95. 5-Kyra Randolph, Cherry Hill West, 8.99. 6-Gianna Garozzo, Washington Township, 9.51.
Lenape Regional High School District
TRIALS: 11-Emily Aldakimov (Sh) 10.80. 14-Alex Miller (Se) 11.03. 15-Alexandra Tortorelli (Se) 11.53. 19-Maddy Corsi (Sh) 11.70. 22-Kaitlin Sullivan (Sh) 12.04.
400-METER DASH
1-Jewel Ash, Eastern, 58.92. 2-Amanda Demko, Shawnee, 1:00.41. 3-Olivia Wright, Winslow Township, 1:02.04. 4-Janelle Marshall, Cherry Hill West, 1:02.17. 5-Kamryn Holness, Winslow Township, 1:04.64. 6-Tierra Hooker, Timber Creek, 1:04.71.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Hailey Melvin (Se) 1:04.79. 10-Alison Cooke (C) 1:05.43. 11-Ainsley Jodlbauer (Se) 1:05.74. 13-Kylie Patella (L) 1:07.01. 19-Olivia McMillan (C) 1:08.63. 21-Erin St. John (C) 1:09.64. 23-Saniah Muir (L) 1:10.51. 26-Maddy Corsi (Sh) 1:12.52. 29-Kaitlin Sullivan (Sh) 1:14.90.
800-METER RUN
1-Maura Keane, Washington Township, 2:22.57. 2-Sierra Feeney, Eastern, 2:30.44. 3-Lauren Kenselaar, Eastern, 2:31.46. 4-Jordan Farr, Washington Township, 2:36.07. 5-Katie Sparks, Paul VI, 2:37.55. 6-Amirah Beasley, Washington Township, 2:38.05.
Lenape Regional High School District
7-Jocelyn Kugler (C) 2:38.27. 8-Madison Koveloski (Sh) 2:39.58. 9-Amanda McNally (Se) 2:39.89. 11-Noelle Falzone (C) 2:43.70. 12-Nicole Ficken (L) 2:44.46. 13-Julia Sellers (L) 2:45.73. 19-Isabella Witham (C) 2:51.19. 20-Megan O’Keefe (Se) 2:54.72. 23-Marisa Riley (L) 2:57.17. 24-Olivia Kelly (Sh) 2:57.21. 25-E’Onya Rivera (Se) 2:58.21.
1600-METER RUN
1-Alexis Tepper, Cherry Hill East, 5:29.72. 2-MaryKathleen McCurdy, Cherry Hill East, 5:35.16. 3-Kylie Dawson, Eastern, 5:37.72. 4-Madison Kelly, Paul VI, 5:50.46. 5-Maria Liberatore, Paul VI, 5:50.98. 6-Isabel Slimm, Cherry Hill East, 5:52.82.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Francesca Corona (C) 6:01.19. 11-Sydney Kiernan (Sh) 6:07.09. 12-Lindsey Hough (Se) 6:07.21. 13-Ariana Sommese (C) 6:12.57. 14-Catherine Wrightson (C) 6:16.13.15-Alyssa Holtz (Se) 6:19.84. 17-Emily Michnowski (L) 6:28.78. 18-Saumya Mavuri (L) 6:36.03. 22-Maritza Fotiou (Se) 6:54.37. 23-Morgan Deringer (Sh) 7:07.90. 24-Jessica McGuigan (Sh) 7:26.59.
3200-METER RUN
1-Claire Hauser, Shawnee, 12:02.80. 2-Kate Cochran, Washington Township, 12:11.02. 3-Morgan Hough, Seneca, 12:20.48. 4-Bridget Lyons, Paul VI, 12:22.11. 5-Alyssa Blackmon, Cherokee, 12:34.64. 6-Kierstin Clem, Eastern, 12:35.42.
Lenape Regional High School District
11-Delaney Hackney (Se) 14:26.19.
4-BY-400-METER RELAY
1-Winslow Township (Kamryn Holness, Olivia Wright, Jaia James, Charly Dutton) 4:15.46. 2-Shawnee (Brooke Tenet, Elizabeth Bell, Ryann Sheehan, Amanda Demko) 4:22.10. 3-Seneca (Madeline Epps, Ainsley Jodlbauer, Mia Hill, Hailey Melvin) 4:23.27. 4-Camden Catholic 4:25.72. 5-Cherry Hill West 4:27.34. 6-Eastern 4:39.75.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Cherokee (Francesca Corona, Madison Law, Chloe Pasquarello, Carissa Phillips) 4:51.16.
4-BY-800-METER RELAY
1-Cherokee (Meghan Carroll, Nicole Clifford, Kelsey Niglio, Kate Rathman) 10:01.05. 2-Timber Creek 10:43.51. 3-Winslow Township 10:48.09. 4-Shawnee (Elizabeth Bell, Sydney Kiernan, Ryann Sheehan, Madison Koveloski) 10:55.04. 5-Seneca (Megan O’Keefe, Emma Daniels, Amanda McNally, E’Onya Rivera) 10:59.02. 6-Camden Catholic 11:24.02.
SHOT PUT
1-Bianca McDonald, Lenape, 34-10 1/4. 2-Surrayah Daaliya, Lenape, 34-1 1/4. 3-Sydney Cella, Washington Township, 33-4 1/4. 4-Tess Strittmatter, Seneca, 33-1/2. 5-Fejiro Akira, Cherokee, 32-7 1/4. 6-Nadine Assi, Paul VI, 32-6.
Lenape Regional High School District
7-Carley Polan (Sh) 31-8 1/2. 11-Clarice Kubacki (C) 29-3/4. 19-Aspen Mazzatta (Se) 24-1 1/4. 21-Adriane Spencer (C) 22-10. 25-Meghan Michalowski (Sh) 20-10 3/4.
HIGH JUMP
1-Shevell Higgs, Winslow Township, 5-0. 2-Kamryn Cieslik, Paul VI, 4-10. 3-Charlotte Gottilla, Bishop Eustace, 4-10. 4-(tie) Anyae Kinder, Lenape and Chastiney Pearson, Timber Creek, 4-8. 6-Emma Collius, Lenape, 4-6.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Sophia Catana (Sh) 4-6. 9-Casey Riley (Sh) 4-4.
POLE VAULT
1-Julia Greeley, Seneca, 10-6. 2-Jillian Strauss, Cherokee, 8-0. 3-Remington Walter, Seneca, 8-0. 4-Isabella Kadar, Cherokee, 8-0. 5-Micah Richards, Shawnee, 7-0. No sixth place.