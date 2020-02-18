TOMS RIVER >> Four Lenape Regional High School District athletes have qualified for the state indoor track and field championships by virtue of their performances in the NJSIAA South Groups 2 and 3 Sectional Championships Feb. 16 at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex here.
Seneca girls
Seneca placed sixth in Group 2 team standings with 16 points. Haddonfield won its first Group 2 crown and eighth sectional title overall with a staggering 137 points.
Seneca junior Julia Greeley won her first sectional title in the pole vault with a personal-best jump of 11 feet, making the same height she won the gold medal at a SJTCA meet Jan. 27. Greeley, who was second in last year’s sectionals at 9-6, prevailed in a jump-off with Haddonfield’s Robin Rosen.
“Julia has been jumping consistently all season,” said Seneca coach Tracy Vitale. “She puts the work in each week and it’s paying off.
Senior Evelyn Locke qualified for the state championships with a fifth-place time of 5:58.40 in the 1,600-meter run. Locke was seeded 21st going into the sectionals.
Senior Morgan Hough also placed fifth in her event, the 3,200-meter run, with a time of 12:34.78. Hough was seeded third after a 13-second personal-best time of 12:07.72 for fourth place in the SJTCA meet Feb. 3.
The Golden Eagles’ 4-by-400 relay team placed fifth in 4:19.45 with the team of senior Nicole Wheeler (1:05), sophomore Maddie Epps (1:04), senior Lara Sweet (1:08) and junior Hailey Melvin (1:02).
“Our 4-by-400 relay team has been running consistently this season, placing in all meets, said Vitale, whose team was seeded third with a 4:15.0 time going into the sectionals.
SENECA GIRLS RESULTS
55 DASH: Mia Hill (13th; 7.80), Ainsley Jodlbauer (22nd; 8.08), Jewel Justice (24th; 8.09). 55 HURDLES: Alex Miller (13th; 10.81), Amanda Welsh (19th; 11.46), Alexandra Tortorelli (20th; 13.34). 400: Nicole Wheeler (8th; 1:03.78, 2nd in heat), Hailey Melvin (9th; 1:04.46, 3rd in heat), Madeline Epps (13th; 1:05.43, 5th in heat). 800: Laura Sweet (9th; 2:31.99), Amanda McNally (11th; 2:33.71), Megan O’Keefe (15th; 2:40.70). 1600: Evelyn Locke (5th; 5:58.40), Lindsey Hough (7th; 6:06.43), Emma Daniels (8th; 6:09.29). 3200: Morgan Hough (5th; 12:34.78), Delaney Hackney (10th; 14:27.11), 4-BY-400 RELAY: 5th; 4:19.45 (Nicole Wheeler, Madeline Epps, Hailey Melvin, Lara Sweet). SHOT PUT: Tess Strittmatter (7th; 31-7), Aspen Mazzatta (20th; 25-3). POLE VAULT: Julia Greeley (1st; 11-0).
Shawnee girls
Shawnee seniors Claire Hauser (1,600; 2nd; 5:24.10) and Amanda Demko (400; 4th; 59.53) have earned trips to the state Group 3 championships.
Hauser and Demko also contributed to the Renegades’ state championship qualifying 4-by-400 relay team.
Brooke Tenet (1:05.0), Elizabeth Bell (1:05.9), Hauser (1:03.0) and Demko (1:00.0) combined to a fourth-place finish and season-best time of 4:15.88.
“I was very pleased with their performances at sectionals,” said Shawnee coach Darren Welsh. “Claire ran a great race in the 1,600. Amanda, in addition to placing fourth in the 400, ran a personal-best (7.68) in the 55-meter dash and just missed sixth place (to qualify for states).”
Junior Carley Polan just missed qualifying for the state championships by placing seventh in the shot put with a throw of 33-5. This performance was off the heels of a personal-best 34-3 1/4 third-place effort in the SJTCA meet six days earlier at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.
Polan and Bridgeton’s Kadishka Perdomo actually finished with the day with the same distance with Perdomo earning sixth place based on the second-best throw tie-breaker.
Shawnee placed eighth in South Group 3 standings with 16 points. Winslow Township won the team title for the third straight year and sixth overall with 70 points.
“All the girls who qualified are excited about competing at states,” said Welsh.
SHAWNEE GIRLS RESULTS
55 DASH: Amanda Demko (7th; 7.68, 7.74 in trials), Morgan Broderick (37th; 8.41), Brooke Tenet (39th; 8.52). 55 HURDLES: Maddy Corsi (26th; 11.37), Kaitlin Sullivan (29th; 14.36). 400: Amanda Demko (4th; 59.53), Maddy Corsi (19th; 1:07.15, 1st in heat), Morgan Broderick (20th; 1:07.50, 4th in heat). 800: Madison Koveloski (13th; 2:37.74, 4th in heat), Ashley Olson (19th; 2:40.40, 8th in heat), Ryan Sheehan (21st; 2:44.59, 9th in heat). 1600: Claire Hauser (2nd; 5:24.10). 4-BY-400 RELAY: 4th; 4:15.88 (Brooke Tenet, Elizabeth Bell, Claire Hauser, Amanda Demko). SHOT PUT: Carley Polan (7th; 33-5), Caitlyn Michalowski (36th; 20-5). HIGH JUMP: Sophia Catana (10th; 4-6), Lyndsey Millere (tie 11th; 4-4), Casey Riley (tie 15th; 4-2). POLE VAULT: Micah Richards (tie 8th; 8-0).
Shawnee boys
The Shawnee boys 4-by-400 relay team qualified for the state meet with a sixth-place time of 3:41.64.
Nick Wagner (56.0), Kevin Cummings (55.0), Daniel Kaighn (55.0), and Brian Baumann (54.0) combined to win the unseeded heat for the Renegades.
“Overall, I thought we had a strong season,” said Shawnee first-year coach Matthew Catinella. “A majority of the boys on the team achieved either winter track and field or lifetime personal bests at some point during the season. Unfortunately, not many of our boys had personal bests at sectionals.”
SHAWNEE BOYS RESULTS
55 DASH: Cooper Farrell (31st; 7.25), Jake Piotrowski (37th; 7.35), Kevin Cummings (38th; 7.37). 55 HURDLES: Nick Wagner (11th; 9.07), Jarett Portley (19th; 9.61). 400: Brian Baumann (18th; 54.31, 2nd in heat), Cooper Farrell (31st; 56.95, 1st in heat), Jake Piotrowski (33rd; 57.54, 2nd in heat). 800: Daniel Kaighn (8th; 2:07.02), Flynn Dymkowski (12th; 2:08.96, 3rd in heat), Will Never (16th; 2:10.93, 6th in heat). 1600: Greg Papp (14th; 4:55.43, 1st in heat), Robert Birdsall (15th; 4:56.78, 2nd in heat). 3200: John Ruona (8th; 10:18.90, 2nd in heat), William Pellegrino (13th; 10:25.53, 10th in heat), William Kaminer (22nd; 11:32.09), 9th in heat). 4-BY-400 RELAY: 6th (1st in heat); 3:41.64 (Nick Wagner, Daniel Kaighn, Kevin Cummings, Brian Baumann). SHOT PUT: Zachary Everett (12th; 38-6), Alex Volkerijk (22nd; 34-3/4).
Seneca boys
Harry Moore’s eighth-place time of 10:22.08 in the 3,200-meter run was the top finish for the Seneca boys in the South Group 2 sectionals.
SENECA BOYS RESULTS
55 DASH: Gavin Donley (16th; 7.11), Trevor Miceli (30th; 7.38), Zachary Phillips (37th; 7.84). 55 HURDLES: Zachary Phillips (20th; 10.64). 400: Jackson McHugh (13th; 55.98, 1st in heat), Gavin Donley (19th; 56.81, 3rd in heat), Shane Lovett (23rd; 58.63, 4th in heat). 800: Bryce McMaster (9th; 2:07.20, 2nd in heat), Ryan Rosenthal (29th; 2:21.83, 6th in heat). 1600: Dominic Amilcare (12th; 4:46.59), Justin Curtis (14th; 4:54.21, 2nd in heat), Brendan Bischoff (25th; 5:32.45, 12th in heat). 3200: Harry Moore (8th; 10:22.08), Kenny Stout (14th; 11:11.65). 4-BY-400 RELAY: 10th (4th in heat); 3:56.21 (Shane Lovett, Jackson McHugh, Bryce McMaster, Gavin Donley). SHOT PUT: Michael Smith (9th; 37-2 3/4), Keegan Sokorai (13th; 35-0).
Up Next
Cherokee and Lenape will compete in the South Jersey Group 4 sectional championships at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 in Toms River.
The schedule for the NJSIAA State Group Championships is as follows: Non-Public A and B, 3:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28; Groups 1 and 4, 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29; Groups 2 and 3, 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.
All the meets are held at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex, 1519 Hooper Avenue, in Toms River.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and students.