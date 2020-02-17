STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. >> Shawnee High School distance runner Claire Hauser was a winner in the South Jersey Track Coaches Association indoor track and field meet Feb. 10 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex here.
Hauser, a senior, won the 1,600-meter run in 5:16.81 to lead the field of 55 finishers.
SENECA GIRLS
55 DASH: Ainsley Jodlbauer (42nd; 8.07), Olivia Forchic (56th; 8.20). 55 HURDLES: Alex Miller (40th; 10.67), Alexandra Tortorelli (48th; 11.06), Amanda Welsh (56th; 11.74). 200: Mia Hill (22nd; 27.66), Jewel Justice (35th; 28.63), E’Onya Rivera (63rd; 30.45). 400: Hailey Melvin (19th; 1:03.30), Madleine Epps (21st; 1:03.64), Nicole Wheeler (24th; 1:04.44). 800: Lara Sweet (9th; 2:30.14), Amanda McNally (15th; 2:34.64), Megan O’Keefe (35th; 2:42.70). 1600: Evelyn Locke (21st; 5:56.52), Lindsey Hough (22nd; 5:57.08), Alyssa Holtz (37th; 6:14.31). 3200: Morgan Hough (6th; 12:28.40). 4-BY-400 RELAY: 4th; 4:16.82. POLE VAULT: Julia Greeley (3rd; 10-6).
SHAWNEE GIRLS
55 DASH: Amanda Demko (16th; 7.75), Emily Aldakimov (61st; 8.28), Casey Riley (77th; 8.80), Kaitlin Sullivan (79th; 8.93). 55 HURDLES: Emily Aldakimov (37th; 10.48), Maddy Corsi (50th; 11.24), Kaitlin Sullivan (52nd; 11.38). 200: Morgan Broderick (41st; 29.00), Brooke Tenet (55th; 29.89). 400: Morgan Broderick (44th; 1:06.91), Elizabeth Bell (46th; 1:07.13), Maddy Corsi (52nd; 1:08.86). 800: Madison Koveloski (16th; 2:34.90), Ashley Olson (25th; 2:38.38), Ryann Sheehan (30th; 2:40.45). 1600: Claire Hauser (1st; 5:16.81), Sydney Kiernan (23rd; 5:57.66), Morgan Deringer (54th; 6:53.81). 4-BY-400 RELAY: 6th; 4:18.06. SHOT PUT: Carley Polan (3rd; 34-3 1/4), Meghan Michalowski (39th; 21-1 1/4), Caitlyn Michalowski (40th; 21-1). HIGH JUMP: Sophia Catana (tie 16th; 4-4), Casey Riley (tie 16th; 4-4), Lyndsey Millere (tie 22nd; 4-4).
SENECA BOYS
55 HURDLES: . 200: Gavin Donley (24th; 24.03). 400: Gavin Donley (41st; 55.82). 1600: Justin Curtis (29th; 4:59.23), Ryan Rosenthal (51st; 5:17.70). 3200: Harry Moore (31st; 11:29.10).
SHAWNEE BOYS
55 DASH: Brian Baumann (34th; 7.04), Nick Wagner (47th; 7.17), Jarett Portley (72nd; 7.46). 55 HURDLES: Nick Wagner (27th; 9.12), Jarett Portley (35th; 9.73). 200: Brian Baumann (27th; 24.10), Cooper Farrell (42nd; 24.82), Jake Piotrowski (45th; 25.22). 400: Kevin Cummings (44th; 56.06), Jake Piotrowski (58th; 58.05), Matthew Fitzgerald (59th; 58.99). 800: Daniel Kaighn (15th; 2:05.60), Will Neher (24th; 2:08.85), Flynn Dymkowski (25th; 2:10.31). 1600: William Pellegrino (11th; 4:42.44), John Ruona (19th; 4:51.67), Alex Campagna (25th; 4:54.71). 3200: William Kaminer (32nd; 11:31.28), Harrison Hoag (33rd; 11:39.43). 4-BY-400 RELAY: 10th; 3:41.05. SHOT PUT: Alex Volkerijk (12th; 37-1/2), Dylan Woods-Tomczak (20th; 34-4). LONG JUMP: Cooper Farrell (15th; 18-1).
CHEROKEE BOYS
3200: Ethan Wechsler (3rd; 9:20.37), Chase Miller (4th; 9:40.69).
Cherokee’s Akiri has PR throw for victory
EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School senior Fejiro Akiri won the girls varsity division at the Cherokee Throw Down shot put meet Feb. 11 here.
Akiri was victorious with a personal-best throw of 37 feet 7 inches on her first throw of the competition.
Akiri bettered her previous bests of 34-1/4 (indoors) and 33-9 1/2 (outdoors).
Hammonton senior Nate Karl won the boys varsity division with a personal-best toss of 56-11.
Lenape junior Surrayah Daaliya won the girls junior varsity division with a throw of 28-7 1/4.
Last week’s competition concluded the 11th season of the Cherokee Throw Down shot put series.
CHEROKEE THROW DOWN NO. 3
Feb. 11, Cherokee High School
Boys Freshman Shot Put
1-Sean Rowand, Delsea, 35-10. 2-Mike Brim, Willingboro, 32-9. 3-Titus Nigriel, Payne Tech, 32-3 1/2.
Girls Freshman Shot Put
1-Alicia Martin, Hamilton North, 28-10. 2-Jordan Kimbrough, Highland, 25-7 1/4. 3-Aurelia McManis, Triton, 24-1 1/4.
Lenape Regional High School District
7-Alivia Croom, Cherokee, 21-9 1/2. 9-Despina Minou, Cherokee, 20-8 1/2. 10-Alana Peace, Cherokee, 19-10 1/4.
Boys JV Shot Put
1-Janai Ross, Delsea, 40-10. 2-Colin Douglas, Willingboro, 39-5 1/2. 3-Jason Nwosu, Delsea, 38-10.
Lenape Regional High School District
25-Jason Grace, Lenape, 31-11. 27-Nathan Chang, Cherokee, 31-3 1/4. 29-Daniel Mondile, Cherokee, 30-9 1/2. 31-Adam Lopez, Cherokee, 30-5. 33-Matt Montanez, Lenape, 30-4. 35-Brendan Biddle, Cherokee, 30-0. 38-Joe Vlassakis, Lenape, 28-6. 40-Justin Miller, Cherokee, 28-0. 43-Joseph Fuhs, Cherokee, 27-2 3/4. 53-Hanish Vadlamudi, Cherokee, 23-3/4.
Girls JV Shot Put
1-Surrayah Daaliya, Lenape, 28-7 1/4. 2-Megan Godshalk, Audubon, 27-4. 3-Shann McLaughlin, Haddon Heights, 26-10 1/4.
Lenape Regional High School District
7-Adriane Spencer, Cherokee, 24-2. 14-Heaven Fletcher, Cherokee, 21-0. 15-Anna Janik, Cherokee, 21-9 3/4. 16-Rachel Schor, Cherokee, 21-9. 26-Kassi Borden, Lenape, 18-3 1/4.
Boys Varsity Shot Put
1-Nate Karl, Hammonton, 56-11. 2-Dan Manion, Williamstown, 49-1 1/2. 3-Michael Carfagno, Egg Harbor Township, 48-9.
Lenape Regional High School District
16-Clyde Washington, Lenape, 39-11 1/2. 17-Hunter Lengle, Lenape, 39-6. 23-Chika Omeronye, Cherokee, 35-10 1/2.
Girls Varsity Shot Put
1-Fejiro Akiri, Cherokee, 37-7. 2-Margaret Boyer, Lenape, 34-11. 3-Kayla Stewart, Lenape, 34-2.
Lenape Regional High School District
8-Clarice Kubacki, Cherokee, 32-1/2. 11-Bianca McDonald, Lenape, 30-6.