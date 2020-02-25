The Lenape Regional High School District will send 20 wrestlers - highlighted by five district champions - to the NJSIAA Region 7 championships this weekend.
Cherokee had six wrestlers qualify, tops in the district, followed by Lenape and Seneca with five each and four from Shawnee.
Cherokee’s Evan Brown and Andrew Aromando, Lenape’s Riley Santino and Shawnee’s Nick Cottone and Isaac Dean were each crowned district champions last Saturday.
The NJSIAA Region 7 championships will be held Feb. 26, 28-29 at Toms River North High School.
Cherokee
Cherokee placed third with 132 points in the NJSIAA District 26 tournament at Gloucester County College. Paulsboro (205.0) and Toms River North (178.0) finished ahead of the Chiefs in first and second place, respectively.
Brown, 27-10 on the season, notched a 7-0 decision over Paulsboro’s Anthony Rosano in the 126-pound championship bout.
Brown’s road to the finals including wins over Lacey Township’s Vinny Fantasia (2:48 pin fall) in the quarterfinals and Haddon Township’s Dom Ciko (6-1 decision) in the semifinal round.
Aromando, 33-4 on the season, registered a 12-1 major decision over Lacey Township’s Colin Rolak in the 132-pound title bout.
Aromando’s road to the finals included wins over Pennsauken’s Liam O’Neill (1:20 pin fall) in the quarterfinals and Sterling’s John Toomey (14-5 major decision) in the semifinal round.
Also qualifying for regions from Cherokee are: Cooper Pontelandolfo (138; 2nd; 28-4 record), Nathan Lapinski (160; 2nd; 28-6 record), Nicholas Aromando (113; 3rd; 20-15 record) and Brady Bimmer (120; 3rd; 25-12 record).
Lenape
Lenape placed sixth with 100 points in the NJSIAA District 27 tournament at Collingswood High School last Saturday. Brick Memorial won the team title with 192 points.
Santino, 22-9 on the season, notched a 3-1 decision over Manchester Township’s Conner Ferino in the 160-pound championship match.
Santino’s road to the finals included victories over Lindenwold’s Fabian Thompson (3:04 pin fall) in the quarterfinals and Collingswood’s Chris Olah (9-4 decision) in the semifinals.
Also advancing to regions from Lenape are: Matthew Still (152; 2nd; 30-3 record), Kevin Langlois (195; 2nd; 20-13 record), Mark Loveland (285; 2nd; 27-6 record) and Matt McCormick (145; 3rd; 19-14 record).
"It is the first time in five years that Lenape has had four finalists," said Lenape coach Chris Easlick. "We advanced five to regions, which is the most we have advanced in several years. I am happy with the results. The guys that have come up big for the team all year came up big this weekend."
Seneca
Seneca placed third with 109.5 points in the NJSIAA District 25 tournament at Howell High School last Saturday. Camden Catholic (1st; 225.0) and Howell (2nd; 155.5) finished ahead of the Golden Eagles.
Four of the five Seneca wrestlers who advance to Regions reached the title bouts in their respective weight classes at districts.
Advancing to regions from Seneca are: Brandon Flory (106; 2nd; 29-8 record), Nico Bogardus (138; 2nd; 28-7 record), Kory Seidle (145; 2nd; 31-7 record), Will Decker (195; 2nd; 30-8 record) and Max Borton (152; 3rd; 12-9 record).
“I thought we had a very strong showing in the District 25 tournament,” said Seneca coach Greg Bauer. “We finished third as a team in one of the toughest districts in the state, finishing behind Camden Catholic and Howell, but ahead of Shawnee, Toms River East, Central Regional and state finalist West Deptford.”
Shawnee
Shawnee finished sixth with 94 points in the NJSIAA District 25 tournament at Howell High School last Saturday.
Cottone, 32-5 on the season, notched a 7-3 decision over Seneca’s Brandon Flory in the 106-pound championship match.
Cottone’s road to the finals included victories over Toms River East’s Zackery Gorlin (1:00 pin fall) in the quarterfinals and Camden Catholic’s Wayne Rold (9-5 decision) in the semifinals.
Dean, 32-5 on the season, notched a 6-4 decision over West Deptford’s Gavin Shields in the 182-pound championship bout.
Dean’s road to the finals included victories over Toms River East’s Yusaf Ahmed (2:42 pin fall) in the quarterfinals and Camden Catholic’s Jonathan Murff (10-7 decision) in the semifinals.
Also qualifying for the regions from Shawnee are: Jake Hastings (113; 2nd; 30-7 record) and Alex Pfeiffer (285; 3rd; 28-7 record).