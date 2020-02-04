Boys Basketball
Timber Creek 62, Lenape 58: Demetrius Paynter led three players in double figures with 17 points to lead Timber Creek (15-1) past visiting Lenape (11-5, 4-0) Jan. 27. Derek Simpson had a game-high 21 points for the Indians.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Timber Creek 62, Lenape 58
Lenape 12 15 12 19 - 58 Timber Creek 14 17 13 18 - 62
LENAPE
Matt Alexander 11, Riley Spitznas 4, Connor Kennedy 1, Jake Cashmer 2, Tayvon Gaither 6, Derek Simpson 21, Anthony Cortese 11. 3-Pointers: Alexander 2, Simpson, Cortese.
TIMBER CREEK
Jalen Bergen 6, Demetrius Paynter 17, Eric Benjamin 15, Justin Bladen 14, Kolby Miller 2, Austin Greene 8. 3-Pointers: Benjamin 4, Bladen.
Cherokee 63, Woodrow Wilson 43: Gavin Gibson scored a team-high 21 points and Davonte O’Brien chipped in 14 as visiting Cherokee (10-5, 3-1) defeated Woodrow Wilson (1-13) Jan. 28.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherokee 63, Woodrow Wilson 43
Cherokee 10 17 23 13 - 63 Woodrow Wilson 8 8 8 19 - 43
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 21, Andrew Walker 2, Alex Thomas 4, Andrew Wixted 9, Davonte O’Brien 14, Ethan Stith 4, Christian Armstrong 8, Justin Shaw 1.
Lenape 44, Seneca 43: Derek Simpson (17) and Tayvon Gaither (14) combined to score 31 points as Lenape (12-5, 4-0) edged visiting Seneca (7-7, 1-3) Jan. 28. Malin Jasinski had 11 for the Golden Eagles.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Lenape 44, Seneca 43
Seneca 14 11 8 10 - 43 Lenape 12 8 16 8 - 44
SENECA
Malin Jasinski 11, Nate Roseboro 4, Travis Laster 4, Mac Carlin 8, Julius Sorino 3, Gavin Golick 3, Zach Worrell 2, Johnny Kennevan 8. 3-Pointers: Jasinski 2, Sorino, Golick.
LENAPE
Connor Kennedy 4, Tayvon Gaither 14, Derek Simpson 17, Anthony Cortese 9. 3-Pointers: Gaither, Simpson, Cortese.
Cherry Hill East 48, Shawnee 40: Ryan Greene scored 16 points and Drew Greene chipped in 12 as Cherry Hill East (11-4) downed visiting Shawnee (5-9, 2-2) Jan. 28. Andrew Ball had a game-high 18 for the Renegades.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherry Hill East 48, Shawnee 40
Shawnee 11 3 13 13 - 40 Cherry Hill East 5 6 16 21 - 48
SHAWNEE
Cole Fleming 11, Justin Lubin 8, Nick Tamburro 2, Andrew Ball 18, Matt Fish 1. 3-Pointers: Ball 3, Fleming 2.
CHERRY HILL EAST
Ryan Greene 16, Drew Greene 12, Jake Green 4, E.J. Matthews-Spratley 8, Ryan Bloom 8. 3-Pointers: R. Greene 2, Matthews-Spratley 2, Bloom 2, D. Greene.
Cherokee 63, Washington Twp. 36: Gavin Gibson scored a game-high 22 points to lead Cherokee (11-5, 4-1) in a rout of visiting Washington Township (3-14) Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 63, Washington Township 36
Wash. Twp. 9 7 10 10 - 36 Cherokee 9 15 20 19 - 63
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Drew Amos 11, Jack Chambers 8, Richard Santos 8, Adam McAteer 3, Quamir Land 4.
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 22, Matt Panacio 4, Andrew Walker 7, Alex Thomas 10, Andrew Wixted 2, Ethan Stith 9, Christian Armstrong 10.
Timber Creek 52, Seneca 49: Eric Benjamin (17) and Demetrius Paynter (15) combined to score 32 points as visiting Timber Creek (16-1) prevailed against Seneca (7-8, 1-4) Jan. 30. Malin Jasinski had 17 for the Golden Eagles, who suffered their fourth loss in the last five games.
OLYMPIC PATRIOT DIVISION
Timber Creek 52, Seneca 49
Timber Creek 16 4 21 11 - 52 Seneca 15 15 5 14 - 49
TIMBER CREEK
Jalen Bergen 3, Demetrius Paynter 15, Eric Benjamin 17, Tarheeb Still 2, Justin Bladen 10, Kolby Miller 2, Austin Greene 2. 3-Pointers: Benjamin 3, Bladen 3.
SENECA
Malin Jasinski 17, Nate Roseboro 2, Travis Laster 11, Mac Carlin 10, Zach Worrell 2, Johnny Kennevan 7. 3-Pointers: Jasinski 3, Laster 2.
Shawnee 46, Winslow Township 37: Andrew Ball scored 14 points and Cole Fleming chipped in 11 as Shawnee (6-9, 3-2) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over visiting Winslow Township (5-11) Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC PATRIOT DIVISION
Shawnee 46, Winslow Township 37
Winslow Twp. 6 11 12 8 - 37 Shawnee 8 9 15 14 - 46
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP
Hiram Jackson 12, Sidney Swanson 2, Nasir Watson 11, Jaren Morton 6, Carsen Collins 6. 3-Pointers: Jackson 4, Morton 2.
SHAWNEE
Cole Fleming 11, Justin Lubin 5, Nick Tamburro 8, Andrew Ball 14, Matt Fish 3, Dwight Mathews 5. 3-Pointers: Fleming 2, Ball 2.
Cherry Hill West 61, Lenape 48: Jordan Lipford’s 16 points led three players in double figures as visiting Cherry Hill West (11-6) downed Lenape (12-6, 4-0) Jan. 31. Derek Simpson (13) and Anthony Cortese (12) were leading scorers for the Indians.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherry Hill West 61, Lenape 48
Cherry Hill West 14 16 13 18 - 61 Lenape 10 13 12 13 - 48
CHERRY HILL WEST
Richie Hampton 3, Jordan Lipford 16, Justin Smith 12, Tyreke Huff 8, Hakim Melvin 8, Stephen Flynn 14. 3-Pointers: Huff 2, Hampton, Flynn.
LENAPE
Riley Spitznas 8, Eli Williams 3, Connor Kennedy 2, Jake Cashmer 2, Tayvon Gaither 8, Derek Simpson 13, Anthony Cortese 12. 3-Pointers: Spitznas 2, Cortese 2, Williams, Simpson.
Seneca 66, Medford Tech 48: Johnny Kennevan scored 19 points to lead Seneca (8-8, 1-4) past Medford Tech (6-10) Jan. 31.
HOLY CROSS PREP SHOWCASE
Seneca 66, Medford Tech 48
Seneca 13 14 26 13 - 66 Medford Tech 9 17 11 11 - 48
SENECA
Malin Jasinski 10, Nate Roseboro 11, Mac Carlin 7, Julius Sorino 4, Gavin Golick 8, Zach Worrell 7, Johnny Kennevan 19. 3-Pointers: Golick 2, Worrell, Kennevan.
Cherokee 71, Trenton Catholic 61: The one-two punch of Gavin Gibson (32 points) and Alex Thomas (20) led Cherokee (12-5, 4-1) past Trenton Catholic (9-9) at Holy Cross Prep Feb. 1.
HOLY CROSS PREP SHOWCASE
Cherokee 71, Trenton Catholic 61
Trenton Catholic 12 12 16 21 - 61 Cherokee 21 16 16 18 - 71
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 32, Andrew Walker 6, Alex Thomas 20, Andrew Wixted 3, Christian Armstrong 9.
Shawnee 52, Pemberton 30: Andrew Ball scored a game-high 19 points to lead Shawnee (7-9, 3-2) past Pemberton (2-14) at Holy Cross Prep Feb. 1.
HOLY CROSS PREP SHOWCASE
Shawnee 52, Pemberton 30
Pemberton 3 9 10 8 - 30 Shawnee 14 13 14 11 - 52
PEMBERTON
Qunicy Osorio 2, Isham McClain 5, Nason Cerutti 9, Cole Davis 2, Morton Wilson-Sigler 4, E. Smalls 2, Keypoe 6. 3-Pointers: Cerutti 3, McClain.
SHAWNEE
Ethan Krauss 2, Cole Fleming 9, Justin Lubin 5, Nick Tamburro 4, Andrew Ball 19, Matt Fish 2, Avery Cohen 2, Tristan Thomas 8, Nick O’Brien 1. 3-Pointers: Fleming 3, Ball 3.
Girls Basketball
Cherokee 76, Woodrow Wilson 22: Katie Fricker (13 points), Amani Reed (10) and Alexa Therien (10) finished in double figures as Cherokee (16-0, 6-0) blasted visiting Woodrow Wilson (1-10) Jan. 28.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherokee 76, Woodrow Wilson 22
Woodrow Wilson 2 4 3 13 - 22 Cherokee 23 17 16 20 - 76
WOODROW WILSON
Catera Vaughn 4, Janyah Washington 6, I. Lora 6, Asia Russell 6. 3-Pointers: Washington, Russell.
CHEROKEE
Katie Fricker 13, Olivia Kessler 2, Christianna McFadden 8, Katie McKeffrey 8, Amani Reed 10, Kennedy Wilburn 6, Brianna Wegner 2, Avery Kessler 9, Alexa Therien 10, Delaney Jackson 8. 3-Pointers: Fricker 3, A. Kessler 3, McFadden 2, McKeffrey 2.
Lenape 54, Timber Creek 36: Kaitlyn King and Regan King tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Lenape (11-4, 4-1) won a season-high fourth straight game after downing visiting Timber Creek (6-7) Jan. 28.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Lenape 54, Timber Creek 36
Timber Creek 7 5 16 8 - 36 Lenape 14 9 13 18 - 54
TIMBER CREEK
Shauna Seiner 2, Dakota Schultice 11, Amaya Burch 11, Amiaya Morgan 7, Taylor Meagher 5. 3-Pointers: Burch 2, Schultice, Meagher.
LENAPE
Kiana Gosnell 4, Regan King 10, Claire Zhang 7, Olivia Johnstone 5, Dyonna Wess 8, Kristen Cortese 9, Kaitlyn King 11. 3-Pointers: Cortese 3, R. King 2, Zhang, Johnstone, K. King.
Shawnee 52, Cherry Hill East 17: Ciana Viccharelli scored a game-high 16 points, while Nia Scott chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds as Shawnee (4-9, 2-4) routed visiting Cherry Hill East (6-8) Jan. 28.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 52, Cherry Hill East 17
Cherry Hill East 4 9 2 2 - 17 Shawnee 13 7 16 16 - 52
CHERRY HILL EAST
Molly Berlin 2, Rebecca Winslow 4, Naomi Korn 3, Carly Levine 2, Yaya Villegas 6. SHAWNEE Megan Heine 10, Gia Flamini 2, Ciana Viccharelli 16, Ava Rieger 2, Nia Scott 12, Olivia Pagliuso 5, Taylor Kelly 2, Camryn Epstein 1, Nella Sciara 2. 3-Pointers: Heine 2, Pagliuso.
Cherokee 28, Washington Twp. 27: Alexa Therien scored 16 points as visiting Cherokee (17-0, 7-0) came back to edge Washington Township (10-4) Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 28, Washington Township 27
Cherokee 4 3 8 13 - 28 Wash. Twp. 8 4 8 7 - 27
CHEROKEE
Katie Fricker 2, Kennedy Wilburn 6, C.J. Apistar 2, Alexa Therien 16, Delaney Jackson 2.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Jessica Lee 7, Katie McCusker 4, Emily Johns 16.
Timber Creek 46, Seneca 35: Amaya Burch and Amiaya Morgan scored 16 points apiece as Timber Creek (7-7) handed visiting Seneca (5-8, 2-5) its third consecutive loss Jan. 30. Hannah Chaney netted 14 for the Golden Eagles.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Timber Creek 46, Seneca 35
Seneca 14 6 6 9 - 35 Timber Creek 14 4 20 8 - 46
SENECA
Sophia Cooper 10, Kelsey Carter 6, Hannah Chaney 14, Vickie Crooker 2, Jess Pronchick 3.
TIMBER CREEK
Natalie Riiff 2, Shauna Seiner 4, Dakota Schultice 6, Amaya Burch 16, Taja Brown 2, Amiaya Morgan 16. 3-Pointers: Morgan 4.
Winslow Township 50, Shawnee 42: Adriyana Jennings scored a game-high 23 points as Winslow Township (6-9) downed visiting Shawnee (4-10, 2-5) Jan. 30. Ciana Viccharelli led the Renegades with 13 points.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Winslow Township 50, Shawnee 42
Shawnee 8 10 14 10 - 42 Winslow Twp. 9 11 12 18 - 50
SHAWNEE
Megan Heine 3, Erin Florio 1, Gia Flamini 7, Ciana Viccharelli 13, Kiara Hartmann 5, Quinn Feudtner 2, Nia Scott 8, Olivia Pagliuso 3. 3-Pointers: Heine, Pagliuso.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP
Hanifa Neal 7, Amia Green 4, Adriyana Jennings 23, Caterina Schiavo 1, Lashay Shaw 2, Tireya Wyatt 13. 3-Pointers: Wyatt.
Lenape 52, Williamstown 47: Kiana Gosnell (17) and Kaitlyn King (15) combined to score 32 points as visiting Lenape (12-4, 4-1) held on for a victory over Williamstown (13-4) Jan. 31.
NONLEAGUE
Lenape 52, Williamstown 47
Lenape 5 21 18 8 - 52 Williamstown 2 17 12 16 - 47
LENAPE
Regan King 6, Claire Zhang 1, Olivia Johnstone 5, Kiana Gosnell 17, Kristen Cortese 6, Kaitlyn King 15. 3-Pointers: Cortese 2, K. King 2.
WILLIAMSTOWN
Cailey Appenzeller 5, Jilonne Daley 13, Kamyra Dorsey 1, Kayla Dougherty 2, Alleiah Hollimon 2, Danielle Jeffreys 21, Madison Miskar 5. 3-Pointers: Daley 3, Jeffreys 2.
Washington Twp. 45, Lenape 31: Emily Johns scored a game-high 22 points and Jessica Lee chipped in 12 as Washington Township (11-4) defeated visiting Lenape (12-5, 4-2) Feb. 1. Regan King had 10 points to lead the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Washington Township 45, Lenape 31
Lenape 7 7 10 7 - 31 Washington Twp. 11 12 13 9 - 45
LENAPE
Kiana Gosnell 8, Regan King 10, Claire Zhang 2, Olivia Johnstone 2, Dyonna Wess 3, Lauren Dickson 3, Kaitlyn King 3. 3-Pointers: R. King 2, Wess, Dickson.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Jessica Lee 12, Katie McCuster 4, Emily Johns 22, Julia Marino 7.
Paul VI 72, Seneca 32: Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 23 points as Paul VI (15-2) routed visiting Seneca (5-9, 2-6) Feb. 1. Sophia Cooper and Hannah Chaney had eight points apiece for the Golden Eagles, who suffered their fourth straight loss.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Paul VI 72, Seneca 32
Seneca 8 0 9 15 - 32 Paul VI 12 21 28 21 - 72
SENECA
Sophia Cooper 9, Jorja Cooper 2, Kelsey Carter 7, Hannah Chaney 8, Abbey Johnson 2, Grace Mileszko 2, Jess Pronchick 3.
PAUL VI
Makenna Foder 2, Sara McShea 11, Julia Dorn 11, Sophia DiNunzio 7, Janice Ashong 2, Hannah Hidalgo 23, Nile Miller 8. 3-Pointers: Hidalgo 3, DiNunzio 2, McShea, Dorn.
Shawnee 48, Burlington Twp. 29: Ciana Viccharelli had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals as Shawnee (5-10, 2-5) upset visiting Burlington Township (11-4) Feb. 1.
NONLEAGUE
Shawnee 48, Burlington Township 29
Burlington Twp. 6 3 9 11 - 29 Shawnee 18 15 8 5 - 48
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP
Kalyn Byrd 8, Jaylyn James 15, Jessica Morris 1, Erin Turpin 5.
SHAWNEE
Megan Heine 6, Erin Florio 8, Ciana Viccharelli 14, Ava Rieger 4, Nia Scott 10, Taylor Kelly 2, Kaylan Deveney 6. 3-Pointers: Heine 2, Florio 2, Deveney 2.
Wrestling
Delsea 30, Cherokee 28: Delsea (6-6) prevailed against host Cherokee (9-5) Jan. 25. The Chiefs had seven winners in the match.
NONLEAGUE
Delsea 30, Cherokee 28
Match started at 106
106: Charles Fischer (C) won by pin fall, :10. 113: Alexander Zimmerman (D) d. Nicholas Aromando 4-2. 120: Brady Bimmer (C) over Giovanni Degeorge UTB 1-0. 126: Evan Brown (C) p. Tyson Derenberger 3:31. 132: Andrew Aromando (C) md. Travis Griffith 15-2. 138: Jovani Figueroa (C) d. Marius Fennal 8-2. 145: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) d. Tim Spatola 1-0. 152: Jared Schoppe (D) d. Ian Manahan 5-1. 160: Asa Walton (D) p. Travis Klinshaw 2:18. 170: Justin Dougherty (D) d. Andrew Edelson 5-3. 182: Ashton Blose (D) p. Adrian Garcia :31. 195: Salvatore Tagliaferro (C) d. Cade Berardelli 11-9. 220: Matthew Kratzer (D) p. Joshua Free 1:29. 285: Tygen Johnson (D) d. Dominic Di Church 6-3.
Camden Catholic 52, Cherokee 10: Cherokee (9-6) suffered a tough loss to host Camden Catholic (13-2) Jan. 29. The Chiefs had three winners in the loss.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Camden Catholic 52, Cherokee 10
Match started at 220
220: Martin Cosgrove (CC) p. Joshua Free :28. 285: Hunter Suter (CC) p. Dominic Di Church :11. 106: Wayne Rold (CC) md. Charles Fischer 15-2. 113: Nicholas Aromando (C) md. Ryan Ladner 10-2. 120: Chase Casey (CC) d. Brady Bimmer 7-0. 126: Danny McKennon (CC) d. Evan Brown 7-3. 132: Andrew Aromando (C) d. Branden Clark 10-4. 138: Jovani Figueroa (C) d. Sean Dolan 7-2. 145: Cody Walsh (CC) d. Cooper Pontelandolfo 3-2. 152: Brandon Mooney (CC) md. Ian Manahan 16-4. 160: Dante Monaco (CC) p. Nathan Lapinski 1:52. 170: Harrison Hinojosa (CC) p. Salvatore Tagliaferro 3:15. 182: Austin Raynor (CC) tf. John Hunter 16-1 (4:05). 195: Jonathan Murff (CC) p. Mina Dows :28.
Cherry Hill West 39, Lenape 25: Cherry Hill West (16-7) defeated host Lenape (11-7, 2-1) Jan. 29. The Indians had six winners in the loss.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherry Hill West 39, Lenape 25
Match started at 195
195: Kevin Langlois (L) d. Peter Owens 7-3. 220: Ian Camerato (L) won by forfeit. 285: Mirac Kumas (L) d. Arlind Papraniku 6-2. 106: Ryan Schimpf (CHW) p. Trey Friedman 3:20. 113: Josh Williams (CHW) p. Danard McNair 2:33. 120: Brandon Drea (CHW) p. Jayden Blue 3:42. 126: Michael Ummarino (CHW) d. Dylan Kim 6-3. 132: Ty Smith (L) p. Shane Thompson 3:47. 138: Kyle Edwards (CHW) d. Ricky Snyder 7-4. 145: John Howe (CHW) p. Dominick Spera 2:15. 152: Tyler Edwards (CHW) d. Matt McCormick 4-2. 160: Matthew Still (L) d. Jon Yoder 13-1. 170: Sean Higgins (CHW) p. Jahiem Lee 2:08. 182: Riley Santino (L) d. Nicholas Papaneri 11-4.
Seneca 48, Eastern 15: Seneca (12-5, 2-2) pinned a loss on host Eastern (7-5) Jan. 29. The Golden Eagles had 11 winners in the match.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Seneca 48, Eastern 15
Match started at 195
195: Will Decker (S) md. Terrell Osei 9-0. 220: Joe Hartman (S) d. Matthew Levenson 5-4. 285: Joshua Hayes (E) d. Nick Webb 8-2. 106: Brandon Flory (S) d. Jacob Gollin 7-5. 113: Kyle Pickard (S) d. Lukas Pearce 5-2. 120: Jared Brunner (E) won by forfeit. 126: Zach Borton (S) d. Gavin Haegele 8-2. 132: Jackson Borton (S) d. Alvin Young-Dean 8-4. 138: Nico Bogardus (S) tf. Brendan Geary 17-2 (5:36). 145: Kory Seidle (S) won by forfeit. 152: Max Borton (S) p. Donovan Valles 1:14. 160: Costantinos Pavlides (E) p. Logan Chestnut 3:57. 170: LeVor Kelly (S) p. Cole Stewart-Cohen 3:04. 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) p. Mason Worrell 3:58.
Shawnee 60, Winslow Twp. 18: Shawnee (5-10, 1-3) defeated visiting Winslow Township (3-13) Jan. 29.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 60, Winslow Township 18
Match started at 113
113: Lucas Hunter (S) won by forfeit. 120: Jake Hastings (S) p. David Creel 1:09. 126: James Moriarty (S) p. Iseal Miller 1:44. 132: Domieyono Gary (S) p. Jamiel Phillips 3:14. 138: Jaylen Horsley (S) p. Jason Owens :48. 145: Ethan Smith (S) won by forfeit. 152: Eric Gibson (WT) d. Jay Stokes 5-2. 160: Dylan Feimer (S) p. Ellis Oliver 2:40. 170: Yasir Williams (WT) md. Maximilian Germain 9-0. 182: Shaun Kirkley (WT) tf. Elijah Kodran 17-0 (5:40). 195: Emeril Mitchell (WT) won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Minshall (S) p. Daizonn Foxworth 2:14. 285: Alex Pfeifer (S) won by forfeit. 106: Ethan Staples (S) won by forfeit.
Seneca 72, Mainland 12: Seneca (13-5, 2-2) notched a decisive win over host Mainland (6-12) Jan. 31. The Golden Eagles had 12 winners in the match.
NONLEAGUE
Seneca 72, Mainland 12
Match started at 113
113: Kyle Pickard (S) p. Harry Franks 1:24. 120: Garrett Thompson (S) p. Logan Sands 1:21. 126: Zach Borton (S) p. Samuel Costello 1:36. 132: Jackson Borton (S) won by forfeit. 138: Nico Bogardus (S) p. Tyler Sheeler :52. 145: Kory Seidle (S) p. Isael Serra :38. 152: Max Borton (S) p. Jake Pokrass 1:22. 160: Logan Chestnut (S) won by forfeit. 170: Anthony Gerace (M) over LeVor Kelly (DQ). 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) won by forfeit. 195: Will Decker (S) won by forfeit. 220: Nick Webb (S) won by forfeit. 285: Shaquan Henry (M) p. Jordan Drayton 1:24. 106: Brandon Flory (S) p. Charles Provido :47.
Cherokee 46, Lenape 24: Cherokee (10-6, 5-0) defeated sister-school Lenape (11-8, 2-2) at Paul VI Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 46, Lenape 24
Match started at 106
106: Charles Fischer (C) d. Trey Friedman 9-2. 113: Miguel Lontok (C) p. Danard McNair 1:52. 120: Nicholas Aromando (C) p. Jayden Blue 1:56. 126: Brady Bimmer (C) won by forfeit. 132: Thomas Lapinski (C) d. Dylan Kim 4-2. 138: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) p. Ricky Snyder 4:06. 145: Matt McCormick (L) over Jovani Figueroa 7-2. 152: Matthew Still (L) d. Ian Manahan 9-7. 160: Andrew Edelson (C) p. Dominick Spera 1:38. 170: Nathan Lapinski (C) p. Riley Santino :02. 182: Salvatore Tagliaferro (C) md. Emmanuel Rogelio 10-0. 195: Kevin Langlois (L) p. Mina Dows 5:16. 220: Ian Camerato (L) p. Joshua Free :26. 285: Mark Loveland (L) p. Dominic Di Church :28.
Cherokee 41, Fair Lawn 21: Cherokee (11-6, 5-0) downed Fair Lawn (12-2) in the second match of the day at Paul VI Feb. 1.
NONLEAGUE
Cherokee 41, Fair Lawn 21
Match started at 220
220: Jakob Shapiro (FL) p. Joshua Free :20. 285: Zachary Shapiro (FL) d. Dominic Di Church 6-1. 106: Charles Fischer (C) d. Isaiah Cunillera 6-3. 113: Nicholas Aromando (C) md. Guy Ben-Sadigh 9-0. 120: Brady Bimmer (C) over Jake Sheiner TB-1 4-2. 126: Evan Brown (C) md. Natan Tsyrlin 10-2. 132: Thomas Lapinski (C) p. Christian Nunez 1:04. 138: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) p. Efrain Lopez 1:36. 145: Nicolas Motta (FL) md. Jovani Figueroa 11-3. 152: Ian Manahan (C) d. Aidan Fojon 8-2. 160: Nathan Lapinski (C) p. Joseph Fojon 1:26. 170: A.J. Puerto (FL) d. John Hunter 5-2. 182: Adam Liss (FL) tf. Salvatore Tagliaferro 16-1 (3:40). 195: Mina Dows (C) won by forfeit.
Cherokee 58, Paul VI 19: Cherokee (12-6, 5-0) pinned a dominant loss on host Paul VI (7-8) Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherokee 58, Paul VI 19
Match started at 106
106: Charles Fischer (C) p. Ryan Robinson 1:26. 113: Nicholas Aromando (C) p. Brian Abbott :46. 120: Brady Bimmer (C) p. Joe Volm 1:48. 126: Evan Brown (CHER) p. Brandon Palcko 4:20. 132: Nick Arena (PVI) md. Thomas Lapinski 10-0. 138: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) p. Nate Warren 1:28. 145: Jovani Figueroa (C) p. Luke Fedoruk 1:45. 152: Ben Trauger (PVI) p. Ian Manahan 1:48. 160: Brandon Petrick (C) won by forfeit. 170: Nathan Lapinski (C) md. Joe Gledhill 16-4. 182: Salvatore Tagliaferro (C) p. Izayah Diaz :30. 195: Jakob Serrano (PVI) p. Mina Dows 1:51. 220: Joshua Free (C) p. Julian Mckelwee 5:39. 285: Ethan Diogo (PVI) d. Dominic Di Church 5-3.
Lenape 45, Paul VI 33: Lenape (12-8, 2-2) defeated host Paul VI (7-9) Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Lenape 45, Paul VI 33
Match started at 106
106: Trey Friedman (L) p. Ryan Robinson 2:49. 113: Isiah Shafer (PVI) p. Danard McNair 4:26. 120: Jayden Blue (L) p. Joe Volm :17. 126: Brandon Palcko (PVI) won by forfeit. 132: Nick Arena (PVI) p. Dylan Kim 7:11. 138: Nate Warren (PVI) d. Ricky Snyder 2-1. 145: Matt McCormick (L) p. Luke Fedoruk 1:20. 152: Ben Trauger (PVI) p. Dominick Spera 1:17. 160: Matthew Still (L) won by forfeit. 170: Joe Gledhill (PVI) p. Emmanuel Rogelio 3:09. 182: Riley Santino (L) p. Izayah Diaz :25. 195: Kevin Langlois (L) d. Jakob Serrano 5-2. 220: Ian Camerato (L) won by forfeit. 285: Mirac Kumas (L) p. Ethan Diogo 6:54.
Fair Lawn 49, Lenape 22: Fair Lawn (13-2) downed Lenape (12-9, 2-2) in final match of day at Paul VI Feb. 1.
NONLEAGUE
Fair Lawn 49, Lenape 22
Match started at 106
106: Isaiah Cunillera (FL) p. Trey Friedman :51. 113: Guy Ben-Sadigh (FL) p. Danard McNair 3:22. 120: Natan Tsyrlin (FL) p. Jayden Blue 2:25. 126: Jake Sheiner (FL) d. Dylan Kim 10-4. 132: Anthony Motta (FL) won by forfeit. 138: Nicolas Motta (FL) md. Ricky Snyder 10-1. 145: Matt McCormick (L) md. Efrain Lopez 12-1. 152: Matthew Still (L) d. Joseph Fojon 9-3. 160: A.J. Puerto (FL) p. Dominick Spera 3:34. 170: Riley Santino (L) p. Parker Talman 3:19. 182: Adam Liss (FL) p. Emmanuel Rogelio :45. 195: Kevin Langlois (L) won by forfeit. 220: Jakob Shapiro (FL) p. Ian Camerato 1:16. 285: Mirac Kumas (L) d. Zachary Shapiro 7-3.
Seneca 63, Winslow Township 15: Seneca (14-5, 3-2) won its third straight match after dominating host Winslow Township (3-16) Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 63, Winslow Township 15
Match started at 138
138: Nico Bogardus (S) won by forfeit. 145: Kory Seidle (S) won by forfeit. 152: Max Borton (S) d. Eric Gibson 8-2. 160: Ellis Oliver (WT) d. Logan Chestnut 9-8. 170: Yasir Williams (WT) p. LeVor Kelly 3:47. 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) p. Shaun Kirkley 3:08. 195: Will Decker (S) p. Emeril Mitchell 5:14. 220: Daizonn Foxworth (WT) p. Joe Hartman :22. 285: Nick Webb (S) p. Axel Martinez 3:21. 106: Brandon Flory (S) won by forfeit. 113: Kyle Pickard (S) p. Patrick Dwanena 1:05. 120: Evan Conza (S) p. David Creel 1:21. 126: Zach Borton (S) p. Iseal Miller :51. 132: Jackson Borton (S) p. Jason Owens 2:29.
Seneca 75, Camden 6: Seneca (15-5, 4-2) routed Camden (1-11) to complete the day 2-0 at Winslow Township Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 75, Camden 6
Match started at 145
145: Kory Seidle (S) won by forfeit. 152: Max Borton (S) won by forfeit. 160: Logan Chestnut (S) won by forfeit. 170: LeVor Kelly (S) p. Erionne Vogues :35. 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) p. Hector Toro :54. 195: Will Decker (S) won by forfeit. 220: Nick Webb (S) p. Ny’reem Helton 3:26. 285: Jordan Drayton (S) d. Shamari Smith 1-0. 106: Brandon Flory (S) won by forfeit. 113: Kyle Pickard (S) won by forfeit. 120: Anthony Berrios (C) p. Garrett Thompson 1:57. 126: Zach Borton (S) p. Caron Russ :28. 132: Jackson Borton (S) won by forfeit. 138: Nico Bogardus (S) won by forfeit.
Shawnee 36, Washington Twp. 30: Shawnee (6-10, 2-3) upset Washington Township (13-3) in the first of three matches at Timber Creek Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 36, Washington Township 30
Match started at 106
106: Nick Cottone (S) d. Tyler Lucia 5-2. 113: Jake Hastings (S) p. Robert DuCoin :43. 120: Anthony Duarte (S) d. Blake Basich 9-4. 126: Ethan Wilson (WT) p. James Moriarty 1:31. 132: Caleb Pietrafitta (S) p. Justin Hatton 5:03. 138: Domieyono Gary (S) p. Aiden Jamison 1:22. 145: Nick Flamma (WT) p. Jaylen Horsley 3:04. 152: Cayden Martin (WT) d. Jay Stokes 7-2. 160: Dylan Feimer (S) d. Zachary Weiserth 7-4. 170: Mike LaRosa (WT) p. Maximilian Germain 1:32. 182: Isaac Dean (S) p. Dominic Petracci 3:51. 195: Marcel Mazahreh (WT) d. Ryan Minshall 6-0. 220: Jared Stuart (WT) p. Zeke Werosta 2:59. 285: Alex Pfeifer (S) d. Jack Dunn 10-7.
Shawnee 57, Timber Creek 12: Shawnee (7-10, 2-3) dominated host Timber Creek (4-10) in the second match on Feb. 1.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 57, Timber Creek 12
Match started at 113
113: Jake Hastings (S) d. Chris Hoskin 5-2. 120: Divante Lopez (TC) tf. James Moriarty 18-3 (6:00). 126: Anthony Duarte (S) p. Nick Bass 5:24. 132: Tyler Connolly (TC) md. Caleb Pietrafitta 14-0. 138: Domieyono Gary (S) d. Preston Neidig 8-6. 145: Jaylen Horsley (S) p. Keyauri Pooler 1:01. 152: Jay Stokes (S) p. Shaun Barton 3:00. 160: Jockoel Wilson (TC) d. Dylan Feimer 5-2. 170: Maximilian Germain (S) p. Rotimi Animashaun 1:34. 182: Elijah Kodran (S) won by forfeit. 195: Ryan Minshall (S) won by forfeit. 220: Zeke Werosta (S) won by forfeit. 285: Alex Pfeifer (S) p. Zach Thompson :34. 106: Ethan Staples (S) d. Sebastiano Spina 4-2.
Shawnee 46, Gateway/Woodbury 27: Shawnee (8-10, 2-3) defeated Gateway/Woodbury (8-8-1) to finish day 3-0 at Timber Creek Feb. 1.
NONLEAGUE
Shawnee 46, Gateway/Woodbury 27
Match started at 120
120: Jake Hastings (S) md. Jake Counsellor 14-2. 126: Anthony Duarte (S) d. Ryan Kolecki 13-12. 132: Caleb Pietrafitta (S) won by forfeit. 138: Jaylen Horsley (S) p. Jacob Petroski :38. 145: Kodi Petroski (GW) p. Domieyono Gary :23. 152: Greg Croce (GW) p. Jay Stokes 1:24. 160: Nasir Lingo (GW) d. Dylan Feimer 6-3. 170: Ferdinando Gismondi (GW) p. Maximilian Germain 1:49. 182: Isaac Dean (S) p. Joey Toner 2:33. 195: Ryan Minshall (S) p. Keith Rainer 3:54. 220: Tom Goetz (GW) p. Zeke Werosta 3:01. 285: Alex Pfeifer (S) p. Ike Sholders 1:23. 106: Ethan Staples (S) d. Christopher Howarth 12-6. 113: Nick Cottone (S) p. Jordan Smith 1:41.
Boys Bowling
Seneca 4, Pennsauken Tech 0: Paul Mancinelli (539 series) and Jacob Walters (235 game) led Seneca (4-8-1, 3-5) to a shutout of visiting Pennsauken Tech (1-13-1) at Medford Lanes Jan. 27.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 4, Pennsauken Tech 0
Penn. Tech 601 623 647 - 1871 Seneca 743 650 854 - 2247
PENNSAUKEN TECH
Daniel McKeown 108-123-94-(325), Alex Vegoza 160-144-201-(505), Edgar Decastillo 128-86-144-(358), X. Schneider X-112-114-(226), Jonathon Matos 117-158-94-(369), Charlie Vasquez 88-X-X-(88).
SENECA
Jacob Walters X-X-235-(235), Paul Mancinelli 178-182-179-(539), Ethan Detwiler 145-130-112-(387), Tyler Curtis 174-105-192-(471), Logan Sharrott 125-115-136-(376), Michael Zahradnick 121-118-X-(239).
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 0: Anthony Mathis (605 series) and Sam Lees (214 game) led Cherry Hill East (9-5-1) to a shutout of Cherokee (4-9-1, 1-7-1) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 28. Ryan Kent (495, 191) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 0
C.H. East 820 826 836 - 2482 Cherokee 739 757 786 - 2292
CHERRY HILL EAST
Anthony Mathis 197-207-201-(605), Aaron Johnson 140-114-125-(379), Christian Torres 155-158-153-(466), Aiden Landis 181-158-143-(482), Sam Lees 147-189-214-(550).
CHEROKEE
Ryan Newman 146-116-118-(380), Ethan Krijt 137-156-185-(478), Jeff Handfield 172-164-107-(443), Ryan Kent 133-171-191-(495), Ryan Carroll 151-150-185-(486).
Washington Twp. 4, Lenape 0: David Libby (610 series) and Steven Spino (248 game) led visiting Washington Township (15-0) to a shutout of Lenape (3-7-2, 1-6-2) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 28. Noah Pisiechko (514 series, 200 high game) was the top scorer for the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Washington Township 4, Lenape 0
Wash. Twp. 959 956 1035 - 2950 Lenape 791 832 805 - 2428
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Josh Dicks 190-198-192-(580), Jason Aquino 183-200-212-(595), Marcus Spann 192-213-159-(564), Dave Libby 223-163-224-(610), Steven Spino 171-182-248-(601).
LENAPE
Alex Parker 139-138-147-(424), Jacob Henry 167-182-170-(519), Ryan Delozier 172-146-190-(508), Noah Pisiechko 174-200-140-(514), Matt Brueninger 139-166-198-(503).
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0: Thomas Burns (692 series, 235 high game) and Zach Baldassore (255 game) led the way as visiting Eastern (11-4) shut out Shawnee (5-8-2, 2-6-1) at Medford Lanes Jan. 28. Justin Ayres (534 series) and Dylan Gates (201 game) were top scorers for the Renegades.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0
Eastern 803 894 936 - 2633 Shawnee 786 768 807 - 2361
EASTERN
Thomas Burns 235-223-234-(692), Jeffery Brown 134-141-127-(402), Nicholas Buongiovanni 120-148-222-(490), Zach Baldassore 179-255-182-(616), Nick Schenck 135-127-171-(433).
SHAWNEE
Justin Ayres 160-190-184-(534), Gavin Reynolds 180-136-153-(469), Nathan Kavanagh X-X-168-(168), Dylan Gates 141-201-171-(513), Joe DePasquale 133-X-X-(133), Ryan Deehr 172-120-132-(424), Zach Bucci X-121-X-(121).
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Jacob Walters (530 series) and Tyler Curtis (227 high game) sparked visiting Seneca (5-8-1, 4-5) to a shutout of Cherry Hill West (4-11) at The Big Event Center Jan. 29.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0
Seneca 791 747 909 - 2447 C.H. West 702 713 801 - 2216
SENECA
Jacob Walters 152-169-209-(530), Paul Mancinelli 177-160-192-(529), Tyler Curtis 155-141-227-(523), Logan Sharrott 185-142-148-(475), Michael Zahradnick 122-135-133-(390).
CHERRY HILL WEST
Cooper Legato 179-155-201-(535), Michael O’Connell 179-129-147-(455), Aiden Sperry 101-118-141-(360), Kevin Benson 145-167-149-(461), Devon Garcia 98-144-163-(405).
Eastern 4, Cherokee 0: Thomas Burns (626 series, 225 high game) led Eastern (12-4) past visiting Cherokee (4-10-1, 1-8-1) at 30 Strikes Lanes Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Eastern 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee 717 664 836 - 2217 Eastern 900 894 901 - 2695
CHEROKEE
Ryan Newman 143-176-182-(501), Ethan Krijt 94-138-188-(420), Jeff Handfield 162-104-159-(425), Ryan Kent 188-127-168-(483), Ryan Carroll 130-119-139-(388).
EASTERN
Thomas Burns 212-189-225-(626), Colby Ackerman 222-167-170-(559), Nicholas Buongiovanni 151-158-135-(444), Adam Gough 136-209-183-(528), Zach Baldassore 179-171-X-(350), Jeffrey Brown X-X-188-(188).
Shawnee 3, Lenape 1: Dylan Gates rolled a 630 series (242 high game) to lead Shawnee (6-8-2, 3-6-1) past visiting Lenape (3-8-2, 1-7-2) at Medford Lanes Jan. 30. Ryan Delozier (619, 225) paced the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 3, Lenape 1
Lenape 766 825 888 - 2479 Shawnee 853 870 863 - 2586
LENAPE
Alex Parker 131-165-173-(475), Jacob Henry 171-176-162-(509), Ryan Delozier 191-225-203-(619), Noah Pisiechko 138-137-X-(275), Matt Brueninger 135-122-X-(257), Ryan Parker X-X-155-(155), William Kukral X-X-195-(195).
SHAWNEE
Justin Ayres 186-231-212-(629), Carson Quigley 136-152-169-(457), Gavin Reynolds 172-146-157-(475), Dylan Gates 242-193-195-(630), Ryan Deehr 127-148-130-(405).
Seneca 4, Bishop Eustace 0: Paul Mancinelli (593 series, 224 high game) led visiting Seneca (6-8-1, 5-5) to a shutout of Bishop Eustace (3-11) at The Big Event Center Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 4, Bishop Eustace 0
Seneca 878 817 804 - 2499 B. Eustace 670 741 668 - 2079
SENECA
Jacob Walters 224-182-155-(561), Paul Mancinelli 224-188-181-(593), Tyler Curtis 129-166-182-(477), Logan Sharrott 172-128-169-(469), Michael Zahradnick 129-153-117-(399).
BISHOP EUSTACE
Sean Anderson 151-191-152-(494), Nathan Wishnick 121-109-90-(320), Charles Yu 162-196-184-(542), Riley Milone 145-139-130-(414), Aaron Spring 91-106-112-(309).
Girls Bowling
Seneca 4, Pennsauken Tech 0: Delaney Insinga (457 series, 162 high game) sparked Seneca (11-2, 6-1) to a shutout of visiting Pennsauken Tech (1-12) at Medford Lanes Jan. 27.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 4, Pennsauken Tech 0
Penn. Tech 475 464 480 - 1420 Seneca 650 658 644 - 1952
PENNSAUKEN TECH
Marieli Torres 124-113-148-(385), Gladys Cruz 84-96-X-(180), Leybe Geronimo 65-63-71-(199), Kimberly Espinal 112-96-86-(294), Daniela Diaz X-X-87-(87), Alicia X. 90-96-88-(274).
SENECA
Brenna Derby X-143-127-(270), Delaney Insinga 159-162-136-(457), Annmarie Zack 145-123-130-(398), Megan Gallagher 112-X-X-(112), Riley Packard 124-92-X-(216), Aubrey Packard X-138-132-(270), Kaylee O’Rourke 110-X-X-(110), Kaitlin Sabatino X-X-123-(123).
Cherry Hill East 3, Cherokee 1: Anna Neubauer rolled a 501 series (198 high game) to lead Cherry Hill East (8-5-2) to a win over Cherokee (2-9, 1-7) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 28. Macie Worrel (466, 192) paced the Chiefs, who won the second game by one pin.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherry Hill East 3, Cherokee 1
C.H. East 592 544 590 - 1726 Cherokee 516 545 490 - 1551
CHERRY HILL EAST
Sophia Angulo 76-99-104-(279), Lydia Chen 88-85-118-(291), Vivian Chen 106-109-110-(325), Brielle Lampf 124-103-103-(330), Anna Neubauer 198-148-155-(501).
CHEROKEE
Phoenix Alberto 84-88-100-(272), Kayla Parnell 106-142-120-(368), Macie Worrel 164-192-110-(466), Sophie Cummings 103-63-82-(248).
Washington Twp. 4, Lenape 0: Jackie Reeves (361 series) and Grace Kim (1511 game) led visiting Washington Township (8-7) to a shutout of Lenape (4-7-1, 1-6-2) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 28. Madison Weeks (395 series, 137 high game) was the top scorer for the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Washington Township 4, Lenape 0
Wash. Twp. 584 600 615 - 1799 Lenape 526 561 518 - 1605
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Katie Braker 93-113-103-(309), Asia Bolden 143-93-114-(350), Jackie Reeves 92-142-127-(361), Grace Kim 125-151-145-(311), Kathryn Kim 131-101-126-(358).
LENAPE
Kayleigh Kmet 115-100-99-(314), Kaleigh Christ 113-131-131-(375), Madison Weeks 130-137-128-(395), Julia Landick 72-X-X-(72), Eva Ll 96-93-87-(276), Katrinia Yam X-100-73-(173).
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0: Madison Feldscheider rolled a 530 series (213 high game) as Eastern (15-0) remained undefeated with a shutout of host Shawnee (9-6, 4-4) at Medford Lanes Jan. 28. Jaida Topuzoglu (480, 164) led the Renegades.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0
Eastern 763 703 860 - 2326 Shawnee 603 626 561 - 1790
EASTERN
Madison Feldscheider 175-142-213-(530), Isabella Giampetro 128-X-207-(335), Lindsey Hoffman 147-122-X-(269), Angelina Roustas 167-144-182-(490), Ericka Sheehan X-117-131-(248), Sandra Garneau 146-178-127-(451).
SHAWNEE
Kelsey Price 146-144-98-(388), Jaida Topuzoglu 156-164-160-(480), Molly Heatter 113-113-X-(226), Isabella Kolstad 100-103-113-(316), Logan Anderson 88-X-101-(189), Marguerite Schaefer X-102-89-(191).
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Brenna Derby (503 series, 192 high game) led visiting Seneca (12-2, 7-1) to a shutout of Cherry Hill West (4-10-1) at The Big Event Center Jan. 29.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0
Seneca 702 644 662 - 2008 C.H. West 497 527 502 - 1526
SENECA
Brenna Derby 162-149-192-(503), Delaney Insinga 160-115-112-(387), Annmarie Zack 125-156-141-(422), Megan Gallagher 129-109-79-(317), Aubrey Packard 126-115-138-(379).
CHERRY HILL WEST
Zoe Angud 105-106-114-(325), Allison Carey 107-95-79-(281), Annaliese Frett 91-139-142-(372), Olivia Gerace 94-103-113-(310).
Eastern 4, Cherokee 0: Madison Feldscheider (446 series, 158 high game) led Eastern (16-0) to a shutout of visiting Cherokee (2-10, 1-8) at 30 Strikes Lanes Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Eastern 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee 540 556 516 - 1612 Eastern 677 663 647 - 1987
CHEROKEE
Megan Dean 132-103-154-(389), Kayla Parnell 84-122-85-(291), Macie Worrel 89-79-73-(241), Sophie Cummings 81-118-68-(267).
EASTERN
Madison Feldscheider 158-156-132-(446), Isabella Giampetro 115-110-X-(225), Lindsey Hoffman 135-133-X-(268), Alexis Pearlman X-X-118-(118), Angelina Roustas X-X-183-(183), Avery Saladino X-X-98-(98), Ericka Sheehan 114-104-116-(334), Sandra Garneau 155-160-X-(315).
Shawnee 4, Lenape 0: Kelsey Price (413 series) and Jaida Topuzoglu (164 high game) led the way for Shawnee (10-6, 5-4) in a shutout of visiting Lenape (4-8-1, 1-7-2) at Medford Lanes Jan. 30. Kayleigh Kmet (376 series) and Ovi Deivaprakash (151 high game) led the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 4, Lenape 0
Lenape 559 507 577 - 1651 Shawnee 604 607 580 - 1791
LENAPE
Kayleigh Kmet 121-137-118-(376), Kaleigh Christ 103-80-121-(304), Madison Weeks 123-88-109-(320), Ovi Deivaprakash 119-151-104-(374), Eva Ll 107-X-125-(232).
SHAWNEE
Kelsey Price 151-133-129-(413), Jaida Topuzoglu 102-164-121-(387), Molly Heatter 85-94-134-(313), Isabella Kolstad 143-118-104-(365), Marguerite Schaefer 123-98-92-(313).
Seneca 3, Bishop Eustace 1: Brenna Derby (481 series) and Delaney Insinga (185 high game) sparked visiting Seneca (13-2, 8-1) to a victory over Bishop Eustace (10-3) at The Big Event Center Jan. 30.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 3, Bishop Eustace 1
Seneca 681 707 638 - 2026 B. Eustace 640 637 639 - 1916
SENECA
Brenna Derby 158-169-154-(481), Delaney Insinga 162-185-118-(465), Annmarie Zack 143-128-154-(425), Megan Gallagher X-97-109-(206), Riley Packard 84-X-X-(84), Aubrey Packard 134-128-103-(365).
BISHOP EUSTACE
Megan Carter 160-128-117-(405), Carmela Lozano 133-143-141-(417), Gianna Riviello 125-150-160-(435), Charlie Wiacek 119-122-128-(369), Salome Prime 103-94-93-(290).
Boys Swimming
Haddonfield 111, Lenape 59: Haddonfield (8-4) won 10 of 11 events en route to a victory over host Lenape (2-7, 1-2) at Camden County Tech Jan. 27.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Haddonfield 111, Lenape 59
200 Medley: Haddonfield (Conor Jellig, Ryan Sparks, Henry McFadden, John McDonnell) 1:43.78. 200 Free: Michael Foley (H) 1:48.69. 200 IM: McFadden 2:00.11. 50 Free: McDonnell 23.11. 100 Fly: Jellig 56.52. 100 Free: Jack Rowe (L) 51.93. 500 Free: McFadden 4:45.38. 200 Free Relay: Haddonfield (Andrew Cedar, Jacob Tucker, Cadan Balkey, Foley) 1:36.46. 100 Back: Jellig 56.67. 100 Breast: Chris Derivaux (H) 1:08.60. 400 Free Relay: Haddonfield (Foley, Cedar, Jellig, McFadden) 3:24.74.
Lenape 106, Eastern 64: Jack Rowe won two events and contributed to a pair of first-place relays as visiting Lenape (3-7, 2-2) defeated Eastern (2-8) in Voorhees Jan. 29.
SJISL OCEAN DIVISION
Lenape 106, Eastern 64
200 Medley: Lenape (Sean Vizzard, Bret Bonkowski, Jason Arzillo, Jaedon McClendon) 1:48.07. 200 Free: Jack Rowe (L) 1:56.68. 200 IM: S. Vizzard 2:07.81. 50 Free: Josh Seidman (E) 23.12. 100 Fly: Arzillo 56.76. 100 Free: Rowe 52.37. 500 Free: Vincent Vizzard (L) 5:24.90. 200 Free Relay: Lenape (Rowe, McClendon, Arzillo, Troy Rowe) 1:38.49. 100 Back: Seidman 56.49. 100 Breast: Aidan Kim (E) 1:08.07. 400 Free Relay: Lenape (J. Rowe, T. Rowe, V. Vizzard, S. Vizzard) 3:44.37.
Seneca 98, Paul VI 64: Matt Evans won two events and contributed to a pair of first-place relays as Seneca (2-5, 2-4) defeated visiting Paul VI (0-5) at Camden County Tech Jan. 30.
SJISL ATLANTIC DIVISION
Seneca 98, Paul VI 64
200 Medley: Seneca (Andrew Gardner, Jacob Valenzano, Matt Evans, Joe Webb) 2:05.61. 200 Free: Valenzano 2:24.93. 200 IM: Evans 2:30.69. 50 Free: Kevin Lyons (PVI) 23.13. 100 Fly: Mike Schmidling (S) 1:00.81. 100 Free: Elijah Dunn (S) 1:05.67. 500 Free: Alex Watts (PVI) 6:34.70. 200 Free Relay: Paul VI (Lyons, Josh Roney, Scott Jones, Joe Timko) 1:49.85. 100 Back: Evans 1:03.82. 100 Breast: Valenzano 1:23.03. 400 Free Relay: Seneca (Andrew Gardner, Evans, Dunn, Schmidling) 4:12.53.
Cherokee 104, Moorestown 66: Paul Houser won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Cherokee (7-2, 3-1) dunked Moorestown (3-5-1) in Camden Feb. 1.
SJISL PACIFIC DIVISION
Cherokee 104, Moorestown 66
200 Medley: Cherokee (Enrique Obregon, Paul Houser, Zach McCullough, Ryan Hoger) 1:42.51. 200 Free: Jonah Luetke (M) 1:47.61. 200 IM: Houser 2:03.62. 50 Free: McCullough 23.60. 100 Fly: Jack Poleto (M) 55.80. 100 Free: Hoger 49.38. 500 Free: Tommy Mitchell (C) 5:02.41. 200 Free Relay: Cherokee (Houser, McCullough, Dylan Levy, Mitchell) 1:33.62. 100 Back: Evan Greer (M) 57.05. 100 Breast: Houser 1:07.21. 400 Free Relay: Cherokee (Mitchell, Levy, Obregon, Hoger) 3:35.68.
Girls Swimming
Eastern 99, Lenape 71: Eastern (4-4) won nine of 11 events en route to a victory over visiting Lenape (1-7, 1-2) at Camden County Tech Jan. 28.
SJISL CARIBBEAN DIVISION
Eastern 99, Lenape 71
200 Medley: Eastern (Christina Biggs, Madeline Seybold, Sophia Sinibaldi, Isabella Roma) 1:56.31. 200 Free: Katrina Gagnon (E) 2:07.05. 200 IM: Brianna Shaw (L) 2:18.59. 50 Free: Annamarie Rodier (L) 26.40. 100 Fly: Sinibaldi 1:00.21. 100 Free: Roma 57.90. 500 Free: Gagnon 5:44.65. 200 Free Relay: Eastern (Emma Baron, Jenna Casella, Zoe Byham, Gagnon) 1:54.03. 100 Back: Sinibaldi 1:04.65. 100 Breast: Roma 1:11.69. 400 Free Relay: Eastern (Sinibaldi, Byham, Roma, Gagnon) 4:02.47.
Moorestown 103, Shawnee 67: Kate Ruona, Darrah Shuff and Emma Hare were winners for visiting Shawnee (7-2, 1-2) in a loss to Moorestown (7-2) in Camden Jan. 28.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Moorestown 103, Shawnee 67
200 Medley: Moorestown (Maddie Waggoner, Allie Waggoner, Briana Babici, Emily Wisnewski) 1:52.29. 200 Free: Kate Ruona (S) 2:01.05. 200 IM: Darrah Shuff (S) 2:15.18. 50 Free: Wisniewski 24.99. 100 Fly: Katerina Poulathas (M) 1:01.47. 100 Free: M. Waggoner 55.82. 500 Free: Wisniewski 5:12.42. 200 Free Relay: Moorestown (Maddie MacMillan, Ava Snyder, Catie Shawaryn, Wisniewski) 1:43.65. 100 Back: Emma Hare (S) 1:02.19. 100 Breast: MacMillan 1:07.17. 400 Free Relay: Shawnee (Julia DeMarco, Hare, Ruona, Shuff) 3:52.90.
Cherry Hill East 109, Cherokee 61: Lydia Palmer was a double winner for Cherokee (5-3, 1-3) in a loss to undefeated Cherry Hill East (8-0) in Camden Jan. 30.
SJISL MEDITERRANEAN DIVISION
Cherry Hill East 109, Cherokee 61
200 Medley: Cherokee (Abby Zane, Lydia Palmer, Gabriella Buck, Megan Zeiler) 1:50.17. 200 Free: Palmer 1:56.02. 200 IM: Grace Yoon (CHE) 2:07.88. 50 Free: Karolyn Merch (CHE) 25.79. 100 Fly: Hope Haney (CHE) 1:00.95. 100 Free: Annie Behm (CHE) 54.77. 500 Free: Kylie Preihs (CHE) 5:23.45. 200 Free Relay: Cherry Hill East (Behm, Emma Dimter, Haney, Yoon) 1:40.35. 100 Back: Behm 58.70. 100 Breast: Palmer 1:08.49. 400 Free Relay: Cherry Hill East (Merch, Preihs, Brianna DiSanti, Yoon) 3:49.78.
Camden Catholic 103, Seneca 67: Alexandra Evans and Elizabeth Stevenson were double winners for visiting Seneca (2-5, 2-4) in a loss to Camden Catholic (7-1) in Camden Jan. 30.
SJISL BALTIC DIVISION
Camden Catholic 103, Seneca 67
200 Medley: Camden Catholic (Lauren Owens, Mollie Crumpton, Isabella Ochalik, Casey Bednarek) 2:05.60. 200 Free: Alexandra Evans (S) 2:11.66. 200 IM: Bednarek 2:25.13. 50 Free: Elizabeth Stevenson (S) 25.88. 100 Fly: Bednarek 1:06.19. 100 Free: Evans 59.01. 500 Free: Lucy Fisher (CC) 6:07.45. 200 Free Relay: Camden Catholic (Crumpton, Ochalik, Fisher, Bednarek) 1:52.13. 100 Back: Stevenson 1:05.86. 400 Free Relay: Seneca (Evans, Lara Narkiewicz, Madison Poole, Stevenson) 4:15.47.
Cherokee 102, Washington Twp. 68: Megan Zeiler won the 100 breast stroke and swam on a pair of first-place relays to lead visiting Cherokee (6-3, 1-3) to a win over Washington Township (3-6) in Camden Feb. 1.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Cherokee 107, Washington Twp. 68
200 Medley: Cherokee (Angeline Bui, Lydia Palmer, Abby Zane, Megan Zeiler) 1:54.55. 200 Free: Casey Morgan (WT) 1:59.76. 200 IM: Catherine Zane (C) 2:25.16. 50 Free: Sarah Fondacaro (WT) 26.45. 100 Fly: A. Zane 59.74. 100 Free: Gabrielle Buck (C) 58.34. 500 Free: Juliana Castellan (WT) 5:51.42. 200 Free Relay: Washington Township (Morgan, Abby Tobler, Fondacaro, Castellan) 1:48.24. 100 Back: Morgan 1:02.20. 100 Breast: Zeiler 1:10.91. 400 Free Relay: Cherokee (Lauren Stavros, C. Zane, Buck, Zeiler) 4:01.52.
Lenape 113, Bishop Eustace 56: Erin Cavanagh and Annamarie Rodier each won two events to lead Lenape (2-7, 1-2) past visiting Bishop Eustace (0-11) in Voorhees Feb. 1.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Lenape 113, Bishop Eustace 56
200 Medley: Lenape (Claire Ostaszewski, Emma Bogdan, Zora Vujovic, Janiya McClendon) 2:04.19. 200 Free: Erin Cavanagh (BE) 1:55.23. 200 IM: Annamarie Rodier (L) 2:22.81. 50 Free: Julia Bocaj (BE) 25.25. 100 Fly: Cavanagh 1:00.25. 100 Free: Rodier 57.36. 500 Free: Kaitlyn Beden (L) 6:04.27. 200 Free Relay: Lenape (McClendon, Julianne Myer, Abigail Harsche, Rodier) 1:51.96. 100 Back: Vujovic 1:03.77. 100 Breast: Bogdan 1:17.89. 400 Free Relay: Lenape (Beden, Bogdan, Rodier, Vujovic) 4:06.93.
Rancocas Valley 107, Seneca 63: Alexandra Evans was a double winner for visiting Seneca (2-6, 2-5) in a loss to Rancocas Valley (3-6) in Camden Feb. 1.
SJISL BALTIC DIVISION
Rancocas Valley 107, Seneca
200 Medley: Rancocas Valley (Erin Martin, Kylee Kaldrovics, Erin Jensen, Paige Sugra) 2:06.89. 200 Free: Alexandra Evans (S) 2:14.10. 200 IM: Martin 2:20.33. 50 Free: Mallory McArthur (RV) 25.91. 100 Fly: Maggie Smyth (RV) 1:11.52. 100 Free: McArthur 58.80. 500 Free: Evans 5:55.56. 200 Free Relay: Rancocas Valley (Karli Cortright, Gianna Remenicky, Sarah Esmail, Smyth) 1:48.58. 100 Back: Cortright 1:01.88. 100 Breast: Kaldrovics 1:14.84. 400 Free Relay: Rancocas Valley (Madilyn Steffe, Amanda Marth, Smyth, Kaldrovics) 4:12.34.
Cherry Hill East 95, Shawnee 75: Darrah Shuff and Emma Hare were double winners for Shawnee (7-3, 1-2) in a loss to undefeated Cherry Hill East (9-0) in Voorhees Feb. 1.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Cherry Hill East 95, Shawnee 75
200 Medley: Cherry Hill East (Emily Fekete, Grace Yoon, Karolyn Merch, Hope Haney) 1:53.78. 200 Free: Darrah Shuff (S) 1:58.65. 200 IM: Angela Merch (CHE) 2:18.44. 50 Free: Diana DeMarco (S) 25.79. 100 Fly: K. Merch 1:00.49. 100 Free: Shuff 55.53. 500 Free: Hare 5:29.23. 200 Free Relay: Cherry Hill East (Brianna DiSanti, Hope Haney, K. Merch, Yoon) 1:41.36. 100 Back: Hare 1:04.08. 100 Breast: Rachel Romano (S) 1:14.24. 400 Free Relay: Cherry Hill East (Alicia Albuquergue, Emma Dimter, A. Merch, Meghan Finnegan) 3:50.76.