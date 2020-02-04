DEPTFORD >> Two Lenape Regional High School District bowlers have qualified for the state championship this season.
Lenape senior Ryan Delozier rolled games of 223, 234 and 256 for a personal-best 713 series in the NJSIAA South Sectional Tournament Feb. 1 at Brunswick Zone here.
Delozier had the day’s third-best series, finishing behind only Southern Regional’s R.J. Petrozzino (794) and Pemberton’s Jacob Boise (728).
“I was excited for Ryan,” said Lenape coach Mike Lombardo of Delozier, whose average is 188 this winter.
“He’s been working hard since the end of last season and to see him finish with a 713 and finish third in the top 20 was a great accomplishment for him to finish out his bowling career here at Lenape.”
Seneca senior Jacob Walters also qualified as an individual with his 703 series, seventh-best in the sectionals. Walters’ three games were 243, 205 and 255. The series was his all-time PR in high school competition.
“Seneca has made states as a team and he was part of those teams, but this is his first appearance as an individual,” said Seneca coach Rebecca Ellis. “He missed the cut off last year by a few pins.”
Like Delozier, Walters was well above his 178 average at the sectionals.
“Jacob came into the day with a calm and positive attitude,” said Ellis. “His goal was to make individuals this year. He was determined to make it after just missing the cutoff the year before.”
Delozier led the Indians to a fourth-place finish in Group 4 at 2,876, while Walters paced the Golden Eagles to a seventh-place total of 2,474 in Group 2.
Shawnee (8th; 2,439) and Cherokee (9th; 2,531) competed in Group 3 and 4, respectively.
Delozier and Walters will compete in the individual state tournament Feb. 14 at Bowlero Lanes in North Brunswick.
NJSIAA SOUTH SECTIONAL BOYS BOWLING
Feb. 1, Brunswick Zone, Deptford
TEAM RESULTS
(Top two in each group qualify for state tournament)
Group 4
1-Southern Regional 3,184. 2-Eastern 3,020. 3. Washington Township 2,941*. 4-Lenape 2,876. 5-Cherry Hill East 2,859. 6-Egg Harbor Township 2,857. 7-Kingsway 2,843. 8-Toms River North 2,763. 9-Cherokee 2,531.
Group 3
1-Camden County Tech 3,043. 2-Toms River South 2,963. 3-Hammonton 2,853. 4-St. Augustine 2,648. 5-Toms River East 2,577. 6-GCIT 2,566. 7-ACIT2,459. 8-Shawnee 2,439. 9-Cherry Hill West 2,379.
Group 2
1-Manchester Township 3,197. 2-West Deptford 3,046. 3-Lacey 2,902. 4-Barnegat 2,839. 5-Deptford 2,564. 6-Pemberton 2,524. 7-Seneca 2,474. 8-Pinelands 2,429. 9-Pennsauken 2,184.
Group 1
1-Overbrook 2,818. 2-Medford Tech 2,703. 3-Cinnaminson 2,606. 4-Clayton 2,561. 5-Gloucester 2,353. 6-Maple Shade 2,334. 7-Lindenwold 2,189. 8-Bishop Eustace 1,968. 9-Collingswood 1,758.
*Washington Township advances to states as wild-card selection
HIGH SERIES
(Top 20 qualify for state tournament)
1-R.J. Petrozzino, Southern Regional, 794. 2. Jacob Boise, Pemberton, 728. 3-Ryan Delozier, Lenape, 713. 4-Mark Friedman, Cedar Creek, 711. 5-Andrew Christenson, Southern, 705. 6-Thomas Burns, Eastern, 704. 7-Jacob Walters, Seneca, 703. 8-Tyler Czervinski, Cedar Creek, 694. 9-Cyrus Tahmasebi, West Deptford, 692. 10-Thomas Earls, Toms River East, 683. 11-Michael Howard, Camden County Tech, 678. 11-Dylan Scarpito, Hammonton, 678. 13-Dominic Betar, Manchester Township, 677. 14-Frank Funari, Overbrook, 675. 15-Jared Donovan, Lacey, 669. 16-Brandon Parker, West Deptford, 668. 17-Anthony Mathis, Cherry Hill East, 666. 18-Jacob Marshall, Toms River South, 660. 19-Matt Xiques, Barnegat, 655. 20-Cole Johansen, Southern, 655.