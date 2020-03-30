The high school scholastic sports season was to have begun in earnest this week, but the coronavirus pandemic has prevented that - and many other things in the country - from happening.
The Central Record reached out to the Lenape Regional High School District varsity coaches in the nine spring sports to see how they were dealing with this unprecedented situation, whether or not the season would be held and what an abbreviated season might look like, how their athletes are staying in shape and what their message would be to seniors faced with the possibility of not having the opportunity to take the field this spring.
Here are the responses received as of March 30:
Cherokee Boys Track Coach Dave Petrizzi
Crazy times, but we are doing what we can to stay fit, healthy and in a routine. I have a google classroom calendar set up with the entire season mapped out. It’s on them to stay in shape and follow the workouts as best they can. I give them a weekly statement about staying positive, hope for the best expect the worse type of deal. I continue to say to workout and train as if we will be starting after Easter break.
If we do start the season, I personally think we will be out the rest of the year, but if we do have a short season, I see it as just trying to get a few meets in, maybe not even going too far into a tournament style end of the year, just a way to get the kids to compete. I think it’s far fetched, but we can all hope and train as if that will happen.
I haven’t thought about what I would say to the seniors, I’m not preparing for that quite yet, but I know I will make sure for them to know that things happen for a reason, to take what they can from this experience and to understand that life throws crap your way all the time, and this will help mold them for the start of their next part of life. That’s really all I can do at this point as a coach.
Cherokee Girls Golf Coach Megan Boland
Well this year I have no seniors. So I’m super happy that my kids aren’t devastated in that respect.
At this point I am hoping to get back in mid to late April and maybe play all conference matches. It will definitely be a condensed schedule with probably tri-matches. In the beginning of this, some of my girls were on the course getting in some work, but now that things have changed I am sure some haven’t been doing much. Some will chip balls in their backyards.
Although I don’t have seniors, I recommend that they see the big picture. Other players have older loved ones that this could effect. The big picture is saving human life over the joys that we sometimes take for granted. I bet kids will be less likely to complain about going to school now ... I know my kids are ready to go back!
Lenape Girls Lacrosse Coach Jill McCarthy
In a time of such uncertainty, I have tried to provide my girls with some sort of normalcy and routine by creating daily fitness and lacrosse workouts with the hope that we will be back. We are continuing as if the season is on a temporary hold and we will be back and won’t have a lot of time to prepare, so now needs to be our time of preparation.
We’ve kept in touch via Google classroom and shared pictures, videos, and words of encouragement during these difficult times.
When we do return, I envision a very abbreviated regular season consisting of only conference games. Depending on the date we come back, this could mean only one game against conference opponents, which would be a very unusual five-game season. Then start the playoffs mid to late May, with perhaps only eight teams as opposed to 16. It will be short, but it'll be better than nothing.
As for my seniors, this is where it gets really hard for me emotionally. I have three really great seniors, all going on to play lacrosse in college next year. After three years, they finally earned captainship of the team that they have poured their heart and soul into. Arguably the best part of their high school career is in jeopardy: They look forward to senior trip, prom, graduation ... none of that is a guarantee anymore.
I just continue to tell them to keep working hard towards our common goal. Be united and find comfort in each other. As hard as this may be now, they will be wiser and stronger because of it. I tell them I understand their sadness and frustrations and we will make all this up to them somehow.
I am still optimistic we will be back this spring, so I continue to encourage them to keep the team's spirits up and keep us stronger than ever. I tell them I'm proud of them and there is a lifetime of amazing things that are waiting for them in the future!
Cherokee Girls Track Coach Mark Jarvis
This has been something that has been very difficult to deal with. Fortunately for us, we already had a Google classroom set up and share our weekly workout calendar with all the athletes.
The uncertainty of everything is probably the biggest area of concern.
I have to ask myself "Am I training these girls to race in four weeks, or is this all in vain"
Once they closed access to the track, it now became a little more challenging. Distance runners are good with most distance workouts, but how do you come up with something for sprinters to do.
It has forced me to make workouts that are based on time rather than distance.
We have had group video meetings with the team to try and keep everyone's spirits up. I have also tried to reach out to everyone individually just to let them know that I am thinking about them.
We are going to be doing some live core sessions for the whole team. and some yoga. A lot of my girls now have workout loops set up in their developments or in fields near where they live.
My heart brakes most for my seniors. To see the end of their athletic careers end this way is truly hard.
I still hope that we will get to have some sort of shortened schedule, but at this point there is still too many unknowns.
It certainly is safe to say that I have never seen anything like this during my lifetime. To see something that has affected not only our whole country, but the whole world is mind blowing.
I am sure as a teenager, it can be hard to see the bigger picture through all of this, but if this starts to hit home with actually knowing someone that gets infected or even worse dies as a result of the virus, it will be more real to all of us. Right now it seems very surreal.
Cherokee Baseball Coach Marc Petragnani
I really am at a loss on how to answer anything at this point. My heart breaks for all the kids on the team, but specifically for the seniors.
Everyone was working so diligently to prepare for the season. We got a full week of team preparation in and then just had the rug swiped from under us. No one is equipped to deal with this situation. The lone saving grace at this point is that the NJSIAA has not used the word cancelled in describing spring sports.
At this time, I would think we would all be happy with getting to work with our kids again and getting the uniform on them as much as possible. Whether it be us playing against each other, a sister school, or conference games assuming the curve has flattened and it is safe to return.
It goes without saying that the health and well being of everyone involved is the top priority.
Cherokee Softball Coach Mary Madgey
“When we first realized that this might happen we sat the players down and told them we can't control this. And our program's philosophy is not to worry about the things we cannot control. Instead we talked about what we could control. We discussed what we would do on own to prepare us, so we would be ready when we were allowed back. We talked about how their individual actions will help make us a more successful team when we are back together.
We have created a Google classroom to stay in contact. We share drills, videos, strategies. The girls share their workout videos and pictures. It is a way for us to stay connected. We still are a team working together although right now we cannot be together.
Sometimes during our greatest challenges is where we learn and grown. My seniors have made me proud with the leadership they have shown.
Seneca Baseball Coach Jay Donoghue
I seriously doubt the season will be played. It's really a shame for our seniors. I know how much time and energy some of them have put in for this.
I sent our pitchers a bullpen plan through spring break. I know some of the kids are still trying to work out on their own as well.
For all the seniors, I'd just say continue to be patient and flexible. Life will throw all kinds of things at you, and the people that can adjust, usually make the best out of it.
Lenape Girls Track Coach Gerald Richardson
This is such a horrible situation for all the spring sports, especially for the senior class.
Workouts: We are sending our kids out modified workouts online.
If there is a season, I did hear it may only be conference and county championships.
Staying in shape: Some of my kids are face timing each other and working out together. This is also very encouraging and gives them a sense of normalcy.
To the seniors: This is one page in life that you will turn to complete the chapter of your high school career. Missing all the events that go along with your senior year in high school, senior trip, prom and maybe even graduation. Very hard to take it all in! Even if these events will not be part of your Senior experience, don't allow this pandemic to define who you will become. You have worked so very hard to get to this important part in your life. I encourage you to not be distracted from your goals that you set for yourself. As I always say to you guys, "Hard Work Pays Off"! Keep your head held high and move forward in confidence during this time of isolation.
Seneca Boys Tennis Coach Sue Johnson
These are sad, scary times. I feel so bad for all the seniors both in high school and college, especially the athletes.
The weather has been beautiful and it's so sad not to be out on the courts playing challenge matches and training for the 2020 season.
How do you prepare for the "unknown" of a season? That's a hard one. A lot of my guys played all winter and were ready to go this year. They put in a lot of time and effort and I'm hoping that we can at least have a partial season. The Seneca courts are locked and so are a lot township courts - so it's a hard task! Some kids are working out and running and my returning #1 sophomore singles player made a homemade court with his dad and he's getting out to hit.
I'm hoping that we can have at least a partial season. I believe we were going to have a really good season this year. So if do play, I'm hoping that we can be competitive with whoever we play.
My heart goes out to all our senior athletes. I would tell them to hang in there, stay positive and know that your coaches are just as excited to get back on the courts. Nick Webb is our only four-year varsity player has been a three-sport athlete for all four years. He's a four-year football player, three-year winter weight room participant, this year he was a varsity wrestler. This would be his final season on the boys tennis team and I will miss him and all our seniors. Our other seniors are Toby Megaw, Connor Adams, Luke Harris, Matt Evans, Josh Ware, James Park and Hunter Gareau.
First singles sophomore player Landon Wall also put a lot of time in during the off season. He played int tournaments all year and I couldn't wait to see how he did this year. Ben Yaroch and Vince Abate also put a lot of time in during the off season.
Lenape Softball Coach Eric Krastek
For Lenape Softball, we really haven't been doing much. We have been staying in contact and encouraging the players to work out on their own to stay in shape (get out and run, stretch, etc.).
I am hopeful that we will have some abbreviated season - maybe just conference games - when/if we return to school. It would be nice to have semblance of normalcy.
I feel especially bad for the seniors. I know they were looking forward to a special spring - in softball and all the other end-of-year activities. I miss being on the field with them every day.
I just hope that each of us does our part so that we can get back as soon as its safe to do so.