The high school scholastic sports season was to have begun in earnest last week, but the coronavirus pandemic has prevented that - and many other things in the country - from happening.
The Central Record reached out to the Lenape Regional High School District varsity coaches in the nine spring sports to see how they were dealing with this unprecedented situation, whether or not the season would be held and what an abbreviated season might look like, how their athletes are staying in shape and what their message would be to seniors faced with the possibility of not having the opportunity to take the field this spring.
Here are the responses received between March 30 and April 6:
Lenape Boys Tennis Coach Anthony Guerrera
The student-athletes are really on their own. As teachers we can check in on their grades and well-being. However, as far as athletics, it is up to the individual athlete to find the time, place, and drive to prepare for a season that hopefully will come, but is not guaranteed. I guess if we do get to play, we will find out which student athletes had the focus and determination to prepare for something that wasn't guaranteed. For those students, I hope they get there chance.
It will probably be a very modified schedule, one that only includes conference opponents and playoffs. This is definitely something that can be accomplished, even if its only for a month.
Some are making videos and posting them on social media of either themselves training or trying "trick shots". But its hard to do a whole lot when you are in isolation. Therefore, most of the training is probably fitness and endurance-based.
Stay positive and hopeful. So often I tell my players that you never know what the future holds, or when you will play your last game or match. It's really a statement I make to motivate student-athletes to do their very best each and every time they compete.
I never thought that statement would become an unfortunate reality for this year's senior class. Younger athletes think they are going to play forever. However, often we really do not know when it will all come to an end. Therefore, athletes can never take for granted the time they spend on the athletic field with their friends and classmates. You just never know what tomorrow holds.
So, they next time you get a chance to play your favorite sport. Play like its the last time you will get to do something you love, because you just never know.
Seneca Girls Lacrosse Coach Jacqueline Scuderi
Preparing for this season has been much different than other seasons! For starters, the season already was starting later in March due to the fact that the first Friday in March was not until the 6th. The team practice hard for that one week we were outside; they conditioned, worked on stick skills, game day strategies, and team bonding. The next Friday school officially closed as well as all spring sports! We were told to have no direct contact with our athletes nor encourage them to get together in groups. At this point, as the coach, I encourage my student athletes to stay safe and healthy. I've been giving them at home workouts to do as well as individual stick stills to work on and game day strategies to study. I post a week long schedule with activities to do each day and include whether it would be a practice day or game day. We have been honoring our seniors on social media and team bonding through fun games like Virtual Lax Bingo.
If play does begin, I envision the season being a ‘shortened’ season; possibly playing only your division games, and hopefully some sort of playoff season. We will see.
I have heard that my athletes are going for family runs, but I have also been posting YouTube videos to them for athlete cardio conditioning at home as well as some fun Jazzercise workouts.
I have been encouraging my senior athletes to stay positive. We have been posting things on social media to help them through this tough time. Senior athletes should know that their coaches and teammates wish we were with them on the field at this time.
Shawnee Girls Golf Coach Kyle Packer
Unfortunately with the sport of golf it is difficult for the athletes to prepare seeing as golf courses and driving ranges are closed. In many other sports, athletes have the ability to practice in their back yards with siblings/parents/or by themselves. My athletes don't have the ability to do their own practice, unless they have a net in their backyard. I have been in communication with the girls and do my best to pump up the season in the hopes that we will have one. Just the other day on social media I posted a few pictures of the team from last year because it should have been opening day. I want my athletes to know that I am still thinking about them and hoping to see our season be played even if only for a short time period.
Mentally I think the team will be excited to play, but physically I think we will have some work to do to get to a level of play that I know the team is capable of reaching. All this time off definitely effects their play, but I know they will come out 100 percent with such a positive and enthusiastic attitude that it could be the best spirited team to coach yet.
Prior to Governor Murphy closing golf courses, a handful of my athletes were playing in small groups at the Medford Lakes Country Club. I was proud to see that the team was excited about the season and took the initiative to better their game and play a few holes. Now with the courses closed, a few members on the team say they just swing the clubs in their backyards to work on their technique which I believe will be very beneficial.
The seniors have such a rare and unfortunate experience this spring season and I'm sure they have been down on themselves with the disappointment of not being able to compete. I want them to know that if golf is a passion of theirs, that the season doesn't have to be over. When everything starts to improve and clear up, regulations lifted, I want them to know that I will be there for them even if the school year is over. I will help teach them at the course in groups, encourage them to play a few rounds with each other, and just know that this minor roadblock shouldn't ruin their season. I want them to look back on previous years and remember how much fun they had, and to continue to improve their game in anyway they can.
Shawnee Softball Coach Paula Escudero
Looking back at our first six practices, I can’t help but think how the weather was awesome, our field was in great shape, (thanks to outside crew) and the team was starting to come together. Our team this 2020 season is extremely young with only two seniors. They were working hard each day at the basic skills and plays of the game, so I knew we had to find a way to continue the season without being on the field. Fortunately/unfortunately, coaching softball we spend so much time on the physical game that we sometimes neglect the most important part of the game, “the mental game”. So we decided to work on the mental game in the event we return to the field this season. We will be mentally and physically prepared.
Praying everyday for us to have some sort of a season. I envision us playing a handful of games, returning to some form of normalcy and having a new appreciation for each other and the game we all love.
Our team is working out both physically and mentally to stay healthy and prepared for the start of the season through workout opportunities using zoom and our Google chat sessions.
Erin Florio and Jordana Lain are our two seniors. The advice I would tell them is to keep doing what they are doing with our Google chat sessions. They have been great role models for our young team and have demonstrated leadership through their enthusiasm and dedication to the team these past few weeks without even being on the field. Their positivity is contagious and has encouraged our younger players to get involved and participate in our chat sessions. Yes, possibly losing our season is upsetting, but with or without a season, these two young ladies are going to do great things in their lifetimes. However, hopefully we do get on the field one more time.
Shawnee Boys Lacrosse Coach Don Green
The first thing that I have been telling the guys is that the people who do the best with uncertainty are the prepared. If the guys use this time to focus on school and take the extra time that they have to get in the best shape of their lives they will be prepared for the sprint that will be a high school season or they will be ready for their summer seasons. Since we do not know what is coming, the best thing to do is be ready.
I am predicting a conference only schedule that being in May and some kind of playoff in June. The NJSIAA really wants to have a state tournament but we will see if the whole state will be able to participate or just certain areas. Any type of season would be a gift and I know that our players just want the opportunity to put on the jersey this year and play someone. With that being said, everyone is understanding of the current state of this pandemic and want to do what is safe and right to keep everyone healthy.
This scenario, while it really stinks from a sports perspective, is a great learning opportunity. This is truly a metaphor for future things that you will deal with in life. The emotions of potentially not having a senior season, while strong can prepare you for future life setbacks. We all have them. People get let go from jobs, lose loved ones, have failed businesses, etc. Understanding how to handle the emotions you feel now and learning to move on productively will help you when something much bigger comes down the pike. Just keep working hard, stick to life's fundamentals and good things will happen.
Seneca Softball Coach Christine Gerber
There's no way to prepare for any unknown during a season. That's pretty much a guarantee for any coach at some point. Kids get injured unexpectedly or get sick or the varsity coach takes your best JV or freshman player and you have to figure out how to get through it. Some decisions are easier than others and sometimes you have to get really creative and hope the rest of the team can rise to the occasion. As a coach, it is important to stay organized and have some kind of contingency plan in place for some situations, but with sports, you never know. I don't think anyone has any type of emergency plan of action for what we are currently going through right now. This is unreal.
I'm hoping we can at least get a few games in so the seniors can have some type of season. I don't want to speculate anything because there are so many things that would have to happen in order for us to have any games at this point.
They did a 'catch challenge' you can see on our Twitter page. It was a pretty cool way for them to stay connected. I'm not worried about our team staying in shape for softball. They have been playing this game for most of their lives and I'm confident it will be like riding a bike. The only ones I'm concerned with are the pitchers. They really have to build up their stamina to pitch a full game by opening day. We chatted briefly with them before we left school in March and I'm sure they'll be ready to go if we get to play.
For the seniors, there's not really anything I can say to make this less awful. We have two senior twins, Alexys and Madasyn Vernier. They have been super excited since January and have already done so many things for the team in order to get ready for the season, so they are crushed. The only advice I could give them is whenever they do get to play again (both are planning on playing in college), play like it's your last day because you never know what tomorrow will bring.
Lenape Baseball Coach Michael Wasienko
Right now we communicate through Google classroom and on twitter. Our Google classroom account include our TEAM definition of the day from the dictionary we have created, in home workouts, and in home baseball drills. We have used twitter to highlight our seniors and Lenape baseball alumni.
If we get an opportunity to play we want to make sure our guys have the best experience possible. I'd imagine we would get our division games in and then some conference games as well. I am not sure what the decision would be for playoffs.
Our guys have stayed in shape through what we post on Google classroom, workouts they have created on their own, and workouts seen on twitter pages. South Jersey coaches have done a really good job at getting out different ideas on Twitter.
My advice for the senior athletes is that there are no problems, only challenges that we need to work hard to resolve. Find a way to go 1-0 everyday. That includes doing your best in the classroom, developing strong relationships with your friends, family members, teammates, coworkers, and improving aspects of your overall health every single day.
Lenape Boys Lacrosse Coach William Sutphin
From the first day of the season myself and the coaches told the players this would be an unusual season. At first I don't think they thought I was serious but as each day occurred and the news progressed about shut downs they started to prepare more seriously. Everyday after practice every player took their equipment home in case we did not have school the following day. We treated every practice we had, normally but made the players know each day it could be our last as was the case only a week after we started. The players are all aware if we get back by May we should have a shortened season. As time has passed all they would like is to get back to school and on the field to resume a normal spring.
If we do get back I believe our schedule we consist of division/conference opponents only and then see what the state decides about playoffs or some kind of playoff adjustment. The last time we saw the team we encouraged them to stay in shape the best then can due to the circumstances.
For the seniors, not only for sports, but for every activity associated with senior year I want them to get back to school to have closure on their district educational and athletic experience. I am hopeful and believe that we can be back in school at some point for our seniors and academic athletes.
Seneca Boys Track Coach William Fisher
I'm trying to take it day by day with my family and our student-athletes. Right now I check in daily with them - I try to send them something motivational and something that is up lifting. I have all our track athletes on a remind where I can text them all at once. I don't send them any specific things to do - I am just reminding them to stay in shape, get outside on these nice weather days and get a run in. I don't speculate or send them what if scenarios - I'm just doing this day by day with them. I am also doing the same thing with my football players. I actually had one player who built a wood bench - and he uses a big stick that holds buckets on each end and that is how he was bench pressing.