STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Rowan University men’s indoor track & field team has won its sixth straight New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship. The meet was held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.
The Profs were first with a total of 219.5 points. Stockton University and The College of New Jersey tied for second (117.5). Rounding out the top five were Ramapo College, fourth (90), and Rutgers-Newark, fifth (53.5).
Julian Pratt ran a winning time of 6.92 in the 60 meter dash and Jah’mere Beasley followed second in 6.94. Pratt broke his school record of 6.93 from last year’s championships. Justin Bishop took first in the 400 meters with a time of 49.52 while Beasley won the 200 meters (22.22).
Nick Neville was the winner in the 800 meters in 1:55.42. Dylan Tyrrell claimed first (8:40.69) in the 3000 meters. The 4x400 meter relay took first in 3:19.89.
The 4x800 meter relay crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 8:05.39. The distance medley took second place with a time of 10:44.79 and the 4x200 meter relay was second in 1:32.38.
Rakim Coyle finished second in the long jump with a leap of 22’ 9.75” (6.95 m) followed by Frankie Richard, third (22’ 9.25”, 6.94 m), John Owens, fourth (22’ 9.25”, 6.94 m), Clint Benjamin, sixth (21’ 8.25”, 6.61 m) and Zaire Weaver, eighth (21’ 0.75”, 6.42 m).
Coyle took third in the triple jump with 46’ 2.75” (14.09 m) followed by Weaver, fourth (44’ 1,25”, 13.44 m) and Benjamin tied for seventh (42’ 5.25”, 12.93 m). In the high jump, Adonis McGee took second (6’ 4.75”, 1.95 m) while Earnest Daniel and Julio Lebron were fourth (6’ 2.75”, 1.90 m) and fifth (6’ 2.75”, 1.90 m) respectively.
Kevin King came in second (8.24) in the 60 meter hurdles while John Nguyen and Liam Davies were third (8.32) and fifth (8.52) respectively. Vincent Delle took third (1:06.92) in the 500 meters. Joe DeVito had a third place (1:57.80) in the 800 meters followed by Jake Kolodziej, sixth (1:58.71) and Esteban Delgado, eighth (1:59.62).
Jake Caruso ran 15:41.34 in the 5000 meters for fourth place, Connor McBride took sixth (15:46.41) and Jason Muermann was ninth (16:21.67). Owens had a fifth place (7.15) in the 60 meter dash and he was sixth (23.20) in the 200 meters. Francis Terry took fifth (51.20) in the 400 meters. In the mile, Kevin Lauer finished fifth (4:26.04) in the mile and Kush Patel was ninth (4:30.19).
In the 3000 meters, Nick Simila took fifth place (9:01.81) while Brandon Jarrett and Gideon Achirem were seventh (9:14.27) and eighth (9:18.52) respectively. Charlie Serrano-Juarez came in sixth (1:08.63) in the 500 meters.
Nick Kokolis had a ninth place in the shot put with a throw of 41’ 10.75” (12.77 m). He was also ninth in the weight throw (43’ 0.25”, 13.11 m). Lebron came in ninth (10’ 11.75”, 3.35 m) in the pole vault.