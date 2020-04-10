ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) offered an update on the status of the spring sports season in the state on April 10.
The statement is as follows:
The return-to-school date and related public health guidelines will continue to determine the viability of a spring sports season. As noted, NJSIAA is committed to doing whatever is possible to provide New Jersey’s student-athletes with some type of spring season.
Along with our leagues and conferences, NJSIAA has determined and communicated with member schools that if competitive events are possible, they will conclude no later than June 30. Various models have been established based on potential return dates that range from mid-May to the end of that month, and leagues and conferences will be given substantial scheduling flexibility.
Depending on the eventual date of return, a modified tournament may be offered, subject to availability of venues and ability to comply with any health-related restrictions that may still be in effect. At this stage, based on the return date, post-season play could range from a sectional tournament to only regular season play without a post-season.
All sports, except golf, would be subject to a six-day, mandatory practice period.
NJSIAA will continue holding teleconferences and virtual meetings with leaders of our various leagues and conferences to monitor the situation and assess options.
The statement comes a day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the remainder of its winter season and all of the spring season after Governor Tom Wolf closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year.