The window to the possibility of a scholastic spring sports season closed a little more on April 16 after Governor Phil Murphy's announcement that all public schools would remain closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) released an updated statement regarding the spring sports season shortly after the governor's announcement:
"The return-to-school date and related public health guidelines will continue to determine the viability of a spring sports season. As noted, NJSIAA is committed to doing whatever is possible to provide New Jersey’s student-athletes with some type of spring season. We have models in place that allow for competition starting as late as May 25, but given the late start date, tournament play may not be viable. Our commitment to conclude the spring season, no later than June 30 stands. As the governor noted, we remain hopeful."
The Central Record reached out to Lenape Regional High School District coaches in recent weeks and asked what the season might look like if the stand-at-home ban was lifted this month.
Most said it could be a shortened season with only conference games and, in the case of track and field, a couple major meets.
Now, however, it looks as though any type of state competitions are no longer possible, even with extending play to the end of June.