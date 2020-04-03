GLASSBORO >> The 2020 schedule for the Rowan football team is set and features five home games at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium, including “Saturday Night Lights” on October 3 and the annual Homecoming game on October 24.
The Profs begin the year with two straight road contests, starting with the season opener at Widener on September 5. Rowan will then travel cross country to face 2019 NCAA Playoff participant Linfield on September 12, meeting the Wildcats in Oregon for the second time in school history.
Rowan opens the home schedule on Saturday, September 19 by hosting Hobart at noon and then has a bye weekend on September 26. The Profs begins NJAC play at home on October 3 against Wesley, which was ranked 11th in last year's Top 25, and is the "Saturday Night Lights" game with a 6 p.m. kickoff and post-game fireworks.
The Profs will face conference opponents the rest of the way, traveling to Kean on October 10 and returning to Coach Wackar Stadium on October 17 to meet Salisbury, which was ranked ninth in the final national poll of 2019.
The University's "Homecoming" is set for Saturday, October 24 with Rowan hosting William Paterson at 2 p.m.
After a trip to Montclair State on Saturday, October 31, Rowan will play its final home game of the year on November 7 with "Senior Day" against Christopher Newport at 1 p.m. The Profs will then close out the regular season on November 14 at TCNJ.
Rowan, which faced four nationally-ranked teams in 2019, won three of its last four games to go 4-7 overall and post a 4-3 record in the conference.