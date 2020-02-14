The Rowan baseball team has been chosen to finish third in the NJAC Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted on by the league's head coaches.
Kean was picked first and garnered nine first-place votes, with defending champion TCNJ coming in second and earning one first-place vote. William Paterson was fourth followed by Ramapo and Rutgers-Newark. Stockton was picked seventh and was chosen as the league's "dark-horse" team, as Montclair State, Rutgers-Camden and NJCU rounded out the poll.
The Profs are ranked 24th in the nation in the NCBWA/D3baseball.com Preseason Top 25, while the NJAC is also represented by Kean at No. 11, with TCNJ and Ramapo receiving votes.
Rowan is coming off a 32-13 season in which it reached the final of the NCAA Regionals and went 14-4 in NJAC play to earn the league's top seed in the conference championship tournament. The Profs were ranked 19th in the nation in the final NCBWA/D3baseball.com rankings of 2019.
Sixth-year head coach Mike Dickson leads a squad that returns 21 players from last season, including 2019 NJAC All-Conference First Team selections, seniors Mitch Walker (1B) and Alex Kokos (2B). Walker topped the conference with a .444 batting average last season and was second in runs (50) and hits. He also ranked third in the NJAC by hitting .450 in conference games. Kokos was eighth in the league by hitting .403 in NJAC games and topped the conference with 19 doubles in all games.
Leading the group of returning pitchers for the Profs are senior Drew Ryback (5-2, 3.48 ERA), senior Jeremy Dyzenhaus (3-1, 30 K) and junior Dan Corvo (2-1, 2.64 ERA).
Rowan is slated to open the year at home on Feb. 23 against Stevens Tech and will visit Immaculata on March 5 and Cabrini on March 7 before heading to Florida for the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.