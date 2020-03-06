IMMACULATA, PA – Drew Ryback struck out eight and Trip McCaffrey drove in two runs as #23 Rowan (2-0) shut out Immaculata, 4-0, in non-conference baseball action.
Ryback (2-0) scattered four hits for his second shutout win this year, while Zach Listro struck out four in relief, and earned the save. McCaffrey was 1-for-3 with two RBI while Mitch Walker scored one run and drove in another for the Profs.
Rowan jumped on the board immediately as leadoff batter Ryan McIsaac drew a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nick Schooley, and scored on a single by Walker. Eric DiDomenico walked and McCaffrey connected on a two-run triple to give the Profs a 3-0 lead.
Rowan scored another in the fourth when Jared Marks bunted his way on base and scored when McIsaac reached first on an error and made it around to third to increase the lead to 4-0.
Immaculata (2-4) threatened with two outs in the sixth when Joey Wright reached first on an error and moved to third on a single by Richard Fontanillas. But Ryback got Josh Crowding to ground out to second to end the inning.
The Mighty Macs stranded one runner on second base in the eighth, as Listro struck out three to keep the home team scoreless.
Chris Huyette took the loss for Immaculata in just 2/3 innings as the Mighty Macs used eight pitchers on the day. Domenic Dellabarba led Immaculata by going 2-for-4 in the loss.
Rowan is back in action on Saturday at Cabrini and will play its first game on campus on Sunday at the Rowan Baseball Field when they host St. Lawrence in a doubleheader beginning at noon.