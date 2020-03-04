INDIANAPOLIS, IND. >> Rowan University’s Abigail Brous was selected to compete at the NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday-Saturday, March 18-21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center In Greensboro, NC.
Brous qualified for nationals in the 100 backstroke with a NCAA B cut time of 56.31 that she swam at the Metropolitan Championships for first place. The NCAA B cut stands at 56.82. She will also compete in the 50 free. Her top time this season is 23.99, which was second at Mets.
The 50 free is scheduled on Wednesday, March 18 and the 100 backstroke will be held on Friday, March 20. The trials are each day at 10 a.m. and the finals start at 6 p.m. in the evening.