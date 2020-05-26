GLASSBORO >> Rowan University field hockey player Casey Wagner was chosen for the Clarence Slater Medallion for excellence in Chemical Engineering.
The award is named after Dr. Clarence Slater who is a professor and founding chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering. Slater started at the University in 1995.
“I am so proud of Casey,” said head field hockey coach Michelle Andre. “The way she has been able to balance her academics and her athletic commitment has been astounding. She is a role model to the younger players. Casey has been able to perform in the classroom and on the field at the highest level. It’s no surprise she received the Clarence Slater Medallion.”
Wagner played four years on the field hockey team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. Wagner completed her senior project with ExxonMobil and has accepted a position with Haines Fire and Risk Consulting.
In the fall, she was named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-America third team. The team captain was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Defensive Player of the Year. Wagner was selected to the South Atlantic All-Region and NJAC first teams.
A back, she was first on the team with 10 assists and was ranked third in the conference. Wagner finished the season with 14 points and two goals. She was Rowan Athletics’ Woman of the Year and a member of the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team. Wagner was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athletic Honor Society.
In 2018, Wagner received the Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Division III Championships. The award is given to student-athletes at each national championship that have the highest grade point average. She is the first student-athlete at the University to receive the honor. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction, Wagner is a member of the NFHCA National Academic Squad and a NFHCA Scholars of Distinction. She has received NJAC All-Academic first team and honorable mention honors.