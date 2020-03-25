GILBERT, ARIZ. >> Rowan University field hockey players Melissa Donaldson, Abby Hainsworth, Kayli Knipfer, Harley Rosenzweig and Casey Wagner earned Zag/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Scholars of Distinction.
The NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have a 3.90 cumulative grade point average or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year. This year, there were 321 student-athletes that were recognized as Scholars of Distinction.
Donaldson is majoring in health and physical education. Hainesworth is enrolled in civil and environmental engineering while Knipfer is in the chemical engineering program. Rosenzweig is a psychology major.
In May, Wagner will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. This is her fourth Scholars of Distinction award. The five student-athletes were also named to the Zag/NFHCA National Academic Squad.