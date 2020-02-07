GLASSBORO >> Rowan women’s lacrosse head coach Lindsay Delaney will be inducted into the Collingswood High School Athletic Hall of Fame on March 28 at the school’s 30th annual banquet. Delaney, who is being honored for her coaching career, will be one of nine individuals and five teams to be inducted.
Delaney, now entering her 13th season as Rowan’s head coach, owns a career record of 133-75 and has guided the Profs to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament six times. Rowan has also qualified for the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Tournament all six years of its existence and has reached the finals four times, while capturing the title in the inaugural season of conference play.
The 2003 Rowan graduate has seen her teams earn recognition on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Academic Honor Squad eight times in 12 years, including the last five consecutive seasons. Delaney has also coached 10 All-America and 52 All-Region Team honorees, as well as eight selections to the IWLCA Division III North-South All-Star Game.
Delaney, formerly Hanson, was a field hockey and lacrosse standout at Collingswood, who graduated in 1999. She later served as the freshman field hockey coach at the schoo.
She then played both sports at Rowan and was a member of the school’s 2002 NCAA Champion field hockey team.
The induction ceremony will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill, beginning at 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to: http://collingswoodathletichalloffame.org/