GALLOWAY – Senior Jerry Price had a career-high 28 points but it wasn’t enough as sixth-seeded Rowan fell to second-seeded Stockton in the semifinals of the NJAC Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament at the Stockton Sports Center. The loss snapped the Profs’ six-game winning streak, but they end the year having won seven of their last nine games and finishing with a 15-12 record.
Senior Austin Kearney scored 18 points, while hitting four three-pointers, and classmates Diante Bah and Maliq Sanders both closed out their careers with double-doubles. Bah had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Sanders totaled 11 points and a personal-best 13 rebounds.
The teams traded leads throughout the fast-paced game, with the turning point coming in the final seven minutes. After Bah tied the contest, 71-71, on a pair of free throws at 7:05, Stockton went on a 10-2 run to take the lead for good and go up, 81-73, with 3:23 to play. Rowan pulled within 81-76 on three free throws by Prie at 3:11, but a layup by Jordan Williams built the Stockton lead to 83-76. The Ospreys would go on to make 6-of-8 free throws in the next 20 seconds to seal the win and the trip to the NJAC Final at TCNJ.
Earlier in the half, Stockton led by as much as nine, 51-42, but the Profs responded with a 12-5 run to pull within 56-54. Rowan answered with an 8-0 run, including five points from Price, to take a 67-63 lead at 10:58 as Bah slammed home an offensive rebound and completed the three-point play. It would be the Profs’ last lead of the game as Stockton then put together an 8-0 run to take a 71-67 lead with 8:04 to go.
In the first half, Rowan held a 31-24 advantage at 6:21, but Stockton scored nine straight and closed out the half on an 18-8 run, to take a 42-39 lead at the intermission.
DJ Campbell led six Stockton players in double figures with 18 points, with Flanders adding 15.