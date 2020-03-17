PITMAN >> Rowan senior Drew Ryback was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week on March 16 for the second consecutive week, and the third time in his career.
In the Profs’ only action last week, Ryback picked up his third win of the season when Rowan defeated Concordia Chicago, 12-2, in the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. The lefthander earned a seven-inning complete-game victory by striking out four as he gave up seven hits and one earned run.
The senior from Mantua (Clearview) went 3-0 in this shortened season, with a 0.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts.
Rowan won its first six games before the University canceled the remainder of its spring seasons due to the threat of COVID-19.