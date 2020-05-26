GLASSBORO >> Rowan University swimmer Kylie Salerno has received the Joy Solomen Scholarship for the 2021 spring semester.
The award recognizes students’ dedication to Rowan and the importance of leading a balanced academic and active lifestyle. Two recipients are selected for the scholarship, one for the fall and spring semesters. Faculty and departments nominate the students for their outstanding academic excellence and achievements.
Solomen was an athletic administrator at the University for 26 years. She served as the Director of Women’s Athletics from 1986-93 and the Director of Athletics from 1993-2012. Solomen was the first woman in the state of New Jersey to oversee an athletic program with football. She was active in athletics at the state, regional and national levels. Solomen received numerous athletic awards and honors for her outstanding achievements.
“Kylie continues to impress me with her determination and perseverance,” said head women’s swimming and diving coach Elise Blaschke. “Her success as a member on the team reaches far beyond the pool, as she continues to prove diligence in her academics. I am confident that Kylie will continue to represent the program well through exemplifying what it truly means to be a student-athlete. I am excited to see all she accomplishes in the upcoming two years and beyond.”
Salerno has competed in the sprints and backstroke for two years. She has earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) All-Conference honorable mention in the 100 backstroke two straight seasons. In 2019, Salerno was a member of the NJAC All-Conference first team 400 freestyle relay and second team 200 freestyle relay.
The Castleton, N.Y. native is majoring in Human Performance in Clinical Settings in the Health and Exercise Science Department. Salerno is a member of the Exercise is Medicine Club and Rowan Athletics’ Outstanding Women’s Leadership Club. She is certified by the Red Cross in CPR/AED and Safety/First Aid, as a Lifeguard and in Waterfront Skills.