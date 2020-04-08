COLORADO SPRINGS, COL. >> Seven student-athletes from the Rowan University men and women’s swimming and diving teams received All-America honors from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).
Rowan’s All-Americans included Abigail Brous, Kevin Gillooly, Matt Grubb, Jake Kayati, Dylan Regan, Dominick Sheppard and Chad Shire.
The CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria due to the cancellation of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. For Division III, individuals and relays that qualified for the national championships were named All-Americans.
“Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Coach Blaschke and Coach Bowser did a remarkable job this season,” explained Greg Earhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA. “These seven student-athletes had the rug pulled out from them this season, so we are excited to recognize them.”
In the individual events, Brous qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 backstroke with a school record time of 56.31. Shire advanced to nationals after winning the one-meter diving (487.95) at the Northeast/South Diving Regional. He finished seventh on the three-meter board (453.20).
Grubb earned All-America in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. He produced school record times of 54.03 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:00.79 in the 200 breaststroke. His time in the 100 breaststroke broke his previous mark of 55.19. Gillooly was to compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He swam 20.19 in the 50 free and improved on his Rowan record with 48.71 in the 100 backstroke. Prior, Gillooly held the University record of 49.16.
The 200 and 400 medley relays of Gillooly, Kayati, Grubb and Regan received All-America honors. The 200 medley relay had a qualifying time of 1:29.03 and the 400 medley relay swam 3:16.15. Both medley relay times were Rowan records. Kayati, Regan, Dominick Sheppard and Gillooly made up the 200 freestyle relay that qualified for nationals in 1:20.81, which was new school mark.