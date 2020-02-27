COLLEGEVILLE, PA – Sophomore Shannen Sterner three goals, and junior Ashley Lechliter had the gamewinner, to lead the Rowan women’s lacrosse team to a 12-11 win over Ursinus in the Profs’ season opener.
After Abby Daigle tied the game, 11-11, at 6:33, Lechliter scored her second of the game at 2:29 to lift Rowan (1-0) to the victory.
Daigle and Julia Grlica each had two goals on the day to lift Rowan. Freshman Jamie Cutrera recorded 10 draw controls in her collegiate debut.
Sterner scored the first two goals of the Profs’ season and Grlica added her first as the visitors took an early 3-1 lead.
Ursinus (0-2) then scored four in a row to take a 5-3 edge before Johanna Diehl and Dara Hennessy helped Rowan tie it up, 5-5. The Profs closed out the first half with man-up goals from Daigle and Sterner, and an even strength goal from Grlica to hold an 8-6 lead at the break.
In the second half, neither team led by more than one goal, while the score was tied four times. With the Profs trailing 10-9, Lechliter tallied an unassisted goal with 10:07 left, but Ursinus’ Reilly Morgan answered with one at 7:17 to give the Bears an 11-10 lead. Daigle then tallied the tying goal setting the stage for Lechliter’s gamewinner.
“It was a hard-fought, solid team win and I am very proud of their resiliency and confidence in each other,” said head coach Lindsay Delaney, now in her 13th season at Rowan.
The Profs return to action on Saturday, Feb. 29 when they visit 10th-ranked Catholic University.