GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University women’s lacrosse team has been picked to finish second in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches, and received one first-place vote.
Defending champion TCNJ was chosen first in the league, receiving six first-place votes, with Montclair State coming in at third in the balloting. Kean is fourth and is the coaches’ “dark horse” choice, with Stockton at fifth and Ramapo and Rutgers-Camden rounding out the poll.
The Profs went 5-1 in the NJAC last season to earn the second seed in the tournament, while reaching the championship game. Rowan posted an overall record of 11-7 and finished the year as the eighth-ranked team in the East Region.
Rowan returns six starters from that team, and 13th-year head coach Lindsay Delaney also welcomes back seniors Lilli Carbone, Jess Havers, Kacey McCann, Shannen Sterner and Julia Stumpf. Havers is the team’s leading returning scorer as she totaled 32 goals and 13 assists last season while earning All-NJAC Honorable Mention.
The Profs will open the season with four straight road games beginning on Feb. 26 at Ursinus. Rowan will then play back-to-back games against 2019 NCAA Tournament participants Catholic on Feb. 29 and Final Four team Salisbury on March 4, before closing out the stretch at Stevens Tech on March 7.